Dubai Police Academy launches master's programme in virtual money laundering

New degree combines AI, blockchain forensics and financial intelligence training
Dubai: Dubai Police Academy has launched a specialised master's programme in anti-money laundering in virtual environments, as law enforcement agencies seek to strengthen capabilities against increasingly sophisticated financial crimes emerging in digital ecosystems.
The one-year programme combines legal, investigative and technological disciplines, focusing on anti-money laundering frameworks alongside financial intelligence, artificial intelligence and blockchain analysis.
Delivered in Arabic, the programme has been designed to equip security, policing and legal professionals with the skills needed to identify, analyse and track suspicious financial activity across both conventional banking systems and digital platforms.
According to the academy, the curriculum includes modules on cryptocurrency investigations, blockchain forensics, financial intelligence methodologies, banking compliance, digital evidence and the use of artificial intelligence in detecting illicit financial transactions.
Students will also examine money laundering risks in virtual environments and the metaverse through case studies drawn from real investigations conducted by Dubai Police.
The programme aims to develop national expertise capable of supporting the UAE's efforts to enhance financial and cyber security while advancing the country's smart policing agenda.
Dubai Police Academy said the master's degree seeks to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and operational practice, while strengthening cooperation between financial analysis units, digital forensics teams, criminal investigators and banking regulators.
The programme is open primarily to Emirati nationals serving in police and armed forces institutions, although applicants from GCC countries and other nationalities may be admitted subject to academy approval. Civilian professionals working in legal, policing, security and anti-money laundering-related fields are also eligible to apply under specified criteria.
Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree in law, police sciences or an equivalent discipline with a minimum grade of "good", in addition to meeting English-language proficiency requirements. Annual tuition fees have been set at Dh60,020.