Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered virtual human twin project to transform healthcare

Abu Dhabi Biobank and BioTwin advance virtual human twin technology in the UAE
The Abu Dhabi Biobank, a strategic initiative jointly established by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, and M42, the global health leader, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with BioTwin to expand the development of AI-powered Virtual Human Twin technology in Abu Dhabi. The initiative focuses on early diagnosis, disease prevention, and precision medicine.
The announcement was made on the sidelines of the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, United States. The partnership combines BioTwin’s longitudinal biomarker platform and Virtual Human Twin technology with the Abu Dhabi Biobank’s capabilities to integrate biological, genomic, and clinical data, alongside AI-driven insights. This collaboration is expected to enhance understanding of complex diseases, accelerate clinical research, and transform healthcare from a reactive, disease-focused model into a proactive, prevention-centered approach.
Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi has successfully built a pioneering smart life sciences ecosystem by integrating population-scale genomics programmes, advanced longitudinal health data, real-world evidence, and agile regulatory frameworks. Together, these elements form a comprehensive, future-ready ecosystem capable of driving the next generation of healthcare innovation.”
On the sidelines of the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arbor Biotechnologies, a company specializing in next-generation gene-editing technologies and targeted genetic therapies.
Under the agreement, both parties will explore opportunities to strengthen research and clinical development in the field of gene editing, support the development of innovative treatments for rare and inherited diseases, and enhance scientific and clinical capabilities.
The partnership marks another milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey from leveraging population-scale genomic data to developing the next generation of advanced therapies.
In addition, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Novartis Middle East FZ-LLC to explore collaboration opportunities in genomics research, scientific capacity building, and advanced therapies. The agreement reflects the shared commitment of both parties to accelerating healthcare innovation and improving patient outcomes.
This collaboration further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s advanced genomics ecosystem by connecting global scientific expertise with one of the world’s largest population genomics programmes.
Virtual Human Twin technology is a highly accurate digital replica of a person’s organs and biological systems. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, it integrates biological, clinical, and genomic data unique to each individual to predict potential diseases, personalize treatments, and shift healthcare from reactive disease management to proactive and preventive medicine.
AI-powered Virtual Human Twin models rely on the continuous collection and integration of comprehensive individual data, including:
Genomic Data: The individual’s complete genetic profile.
Biological and Clinical Data: Health indicators collected through ongoing blood tests, wearable devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors.
Artificial Intelligence Analysis: Machine-learning algorithms process and compare this information against large-scale datasets to detect subtle changes in an individual’s health status and generate predictive insights.
Precision Medicine and Early Diagnosis
Creating highly accurate predictive models capable of identifying chronic diseases and cancers long before symptoms emerge, enabling timely intervention and improved outcomes.
Virtual Therapeutic Testing: Simulating the effects of medications and varying dosage levels on a digital twin rather than a human body, helping assess efficacy and reduce the risk of adverse side effects.
Surgical Planning
Allowing physicians to perform and evaluate complex procedures—such as cardiac and neurosurgical operations—on a patient’s virtual twin before conducting the actual surgery, thereby improving success rates and reducing risks.
Pioneering Initiatives and Global Projects.
The technology is attracting growing international attention across the healthcare sector. One of the leading examples is the strategic collaboration led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi with global innovators such as BioTwin, leveraging the Abu Dhabi Biobank and genomic data resources to develop Virtual Human Twin models. These efforts reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for precision medicine, early diagnosis, and next-generation healthcare innovation.