Tom Hale, CEO of ŌURA said: “Abu Dhabi is setting a powerful example for how nations can embed prevention and innovation into the future of healthcare. We’re proud to partner with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to build a meaningful preventative health model that is grounded in data, scientific rigor and privacy. It’s one of many upcoming initiatives we’re committed to across the region, and an important step in building a deeper, long-term partnership with Abu Dhabi.