Advancing health, resilience and unity in the UAE

M42 represents the shift to a fully integrated health intelligence ecosystem
In defining moments, the true test of a nation lies not only in how it responds, but also in its capacity to keep moving forward. For healthcare, this test is even more profound. Health does not pause. Patients still need care. Diseases do not wait. Progress cannot be deferred. The work of protecting human life cannot afford to stop. It must continue for the common good of humanity.
This is why resilience in healthcare is not simply about preparedness; it is about continuity. It is about ensuring that systems remain connected, intelligence continues to flow and care is delivered without interruption. The UAE has invested in innovation, data and technology to build a healthcare system that does not slow under pressure, but instead strengthens.
This is the model that M42 has been purpose-built to deliver. At its core, M42 represents a shift from fragmented healthcare delivery to a fully integrated health intelligence ecosystem that brings together AI, genomics, clinical care, digital infrastructure and population health into a unified system. This integration is what enables resilience at scale. It ensures that even in complex environments, healthcare remains responsive, coordinated and forward-looking.
Critically, this ecosystem is designed to continuously learn, adapt and anticipate, transforming healthcare from a reactive system into one that is precise, predictive and preventative. By integrating capabilities across patient care, population health and digital infrastructure, M42’s integrated model allows the organisation to respond not only to immediate healthcare needs but also redefine the blueprint for care.
A key pillar of this resilience is its digital backbone. Platforms such as Malaffi, Abu Dhabi’s health information exchange, create a single, unified view of patient data across providers. This enables seamless data flow, faster decision-making and continuity of care even when circumstances shift rapidly. Combined with analytics and AI, this infrastructure enhances national preparedness and reinforces the UAE’s ability to respond to emerging health risks.
Equally critical is M42’s advanced AI capabilities, including Rasid AI in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC). Through large-scale environmental and wastewater surveillance across more than 100 sites, Rasid AI enables the early detection of pathogens and emerging public health risks, often before they are visible through traditional clinical pathways.
By combining environmental data with advanced analytics, it provides health authorities with an early warning system, allowing for faster, more targeted interventions. This shift - from response to anticipation - is fundamental to building a healthcare system that endures. It ensures that risks are identified early, resources are mobilised efficiently, and communities are protected proactively.
Health does not pause. Patients still need care. Diseases do not wait. Progress cannot be deferred. The work of protecting human life cannot afford to stop. It must continue for the common good of humanity.
At the population level, M42 is further strengthening resilience through genomics. The Emirati Genome Programme, one of the world’s largest and most diverse national genomic initiatives, with over 850,000 genomes sequenced. By enabling earlier detection of disease risks and more personalised care pathways, the programme is strengthening both individual health outcomes and the resilience of the healthcare system.
Building on this foundation, the Abu Dhabi Biobank, inaugurated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in partnership with M42, marks a significant step forward in how the UAE approaches health and disease. By connecting biological samples with genomic, lifestyle and clinical data, the biobank enables earlier intervention and more precise care.
More importantly, it reflects a national commitment to advancing biomedical research and its life sciences ambitions
This health intelligence infrastructure is built by people, partnerships and purpose. Across the UAE, collaboration between government entities, healthcare providers, technology partners and communities has created an ecosystem that works hand in hand for progress.
M42’s partnerships - whether with global technology leaders, healthcare institutions or national authorities - are designed to ensure that knowledge, capability and innovation flow seamlessly across the system. This is what allows the UAE to move not only with speed, but with cohesion. And crucially, this momentum is not confined within national borders.
M42 continues to expand its global impact, supporting the digital transformation of health systems, advancing genomics programmes internationally and enabling access to high-quality care across diverse geographies. This reflects a fundamental belief: that progress in health is not optional; it is an imperative.
It continues in the data that is being generated, analysed and translated into action. It continues in the patients receiving care, diagnoses being made earlier, and interventions becoming more precise. It continues in the systems that are learning, adapting and strengthening every day. And, it continues in the collective commitment to advancing health for generations to come.
This is what resilience truly looks like: not standing still, but moving forward with clarity, confidence and unity.
Because in health, as in humanity, progress must never pause.
Progress continues.