From healthcare to healthspan: Why predictive, personalised care will define the next era of global health

Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, is positioned within a broader global shift towards predictive, personalised health systems that prioritise healthspan over episodic care. As countries and health systems navigate the transition from treatment-led models to prevention-driven ecosystems, Future Health acts as a platform to align policy, data, science and investment around scalable implementation. By convening global expertise and enabling targeted, impact-driven collaborations, it supports the integration of genomics, advanced analytics and AI into real-world care delivery. Anchored in Abu Dhabi’s integrated health and data infrastructure, the initiative serves as a testbed for innovation while contributing to globally relevant models that translate scientific progress into measurable population health outcomes.