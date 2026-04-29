From healthcare to healthspan: Why predictive, personalised care will define the next era of global health

Focus moves from treating disease to preventing it through early detection
Health systems around the world are facing mounting pressure from ageing populations, rising chronic disease and the growing cost of care. Yet most healthcare models remain focused on treating illness after it appears rather than preventing it before it develops. The real challenge today is no longer simply extending life, but ensuring those additional years are lived in good health.
This demands a global shift in how policymakers, investors, innovators, practitioners - and even individuals - define and measure health. The focus is moving beyond longevity alone towards how long people remain healthy, productive, and independent. Precision medicine is making this transition possible. Advances in genomic science, data analytics and early detection are allowing risks to be identified earlier and interventions tailored with far greater accuracy.
Health systems of the future must embed predictive and personalised healthcare models at all levels. This requires connected data infrastructure, clinical decision support tools, and policy frameworks that reward prevention over intervention.
The impact of this shift is already visible in the UAE. National genomics initiatives such as the Emirati Genome Program are helping identify hereditary disease risks earlier, allowing preventative interventions before symptoms emerge. In Abu Dhabi, platforms such as Malaffi, the emirate’s health information exchange, enable clinicians to access longitudinal patient data, improving diagnosis accuracy and reducing unnecessary repeat testing. These initiatives demonstrate how predictive, personalised care can deliver tangible benefits for both patients and health systems.
This priority is reflected in the 2025 Declaration on Longevity and Precision Medicine launched at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, which brought together international stakeholders around a shared ambition to advance preventative and personalised healthcare. Since then, initiatives aligned with the Declaration’s priorities are progressing in areas such as early detection, advanced screening, and personalised care pathways, demonstrating how coordinated action can help translate ambition into execution.
Abu Dhabi provides a natural home for this work. Through significant investment in health innovation, national genomics programmes and integrated health data infrastructure, the emirate is a global hub for preventive healthcare innovation. Its ability to connect policy objectives, scientific capability, and healthcare delivery has created a model that can be adapted and scaled globally.
Reflecting a growing demand for personalised healthcare and continued investment in next-generation health technologies, the UAE’s longevity market is forecast to grow from $19 billion in 2020 to $32 billion by 2026. Behind these figures is a broader transformation towards intelligent health ecosystems that connect data, research, and policy to support better population health outcomes.
Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, is positioned within a broader global shift towards predictive, personalised health systems that prioritise healthspan over episodic care. As countries and health systems navigate the transition from treatment-led models to prevention-driven ecosystems, Future Health acts as a platform to align policy, data, science and investment around scalable implementation. By convening global expertise and enabling targeted, impact-driven collaborations, it supports the integration of genomics, advanced analytics and AI into real-world care delivery. Anchored in Abu Dhabi’s integrated health and data infrastructure, the initiative serves as a testbed for innovation while contributing to globally relevant models that translate scientific progress into measurable population health outcomes.
Health systems of the future must embed predictive and personalised healthcare models at all levels. This requires connected data infrastructure, clinical decision support tools, and policy frameworks that reward prevention over intervention. Our greatest opportunity to create healthier global societies lies not in treating disease faster, but in preventing it earlier.
Extending healthspan, the time a person spends in good health, represents one of the defining health and economic challenges of the coming decades, shaping not only direct individual and national health, but will shape workforce productivity, economic resilience, and quality of life across societies.
Dr Asma Al Mannaei is Executive Director, Health Life Sciences Sector for the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi