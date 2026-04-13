UAE ranks first globally in 10 healthcare competitiveness indicators

UAE tops global rankings in 10 key healthcare competitiveness indicators for 2025
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured first place globally in 10 healthcare competitiveness indicators in 2025.
These results are based on findings from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Report, the Prosperity Index Report, and the Global Gender Gap Report.
In addition, the UAE ranked within the top ten globally in seven other healthcare-related competitiveness indicators.
The UAE has achieved significant and unprecedented milestones in the healthcare sector, driven by the visionary and forward-looking leadership.
This progress supports sustainable development, enhances investment in human health and well-being, and contributes to building a prosperous and promising future marked by continued achievements.
The country’s 2025 performance across various global reports reflects the efficiency of its healthcare system, the comprehensiveness and innovation of its services, and adherence to the highest international quality standards.
This reinforces the UAE’s position among the world’s leading nations in healthcare services.
Global health indicators further strengthen the UAE’s international standing and support the development of strategic planning and empowerment frameworks to achieve future goals and anticipate the future of healthcare in the country.
The UAE’s leadership across multiple health indicators is underpinned by its advanced capabilities and robust infrastructure, aligning with the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071 and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.
The UAE healthcare sector continues to keep pace with global developments through the adoption of advanced policies, procedures, and medical protocols, the implementation of international accreditation standards, and the enhancement of patient safety.
It also focuses on proactive strategies, continuous improvement of medical workforce performance indicators, and the integration of artificial intelligence into healthcare services.
Based on an analysis conducted by relevant health authorities of global competitiveness indicators for 2025, the UAE ranked first worldwide in:
The sex ratio at birth (female/male), according to the Global Gender Gap Report
Birth registration by civil authority for children under five (%), based on the SDG Report
The UAE also ranked first globally in:
Tuberculosis incidence (per 100,000 population)
Maternal mortality ratio (per 100,000 live births)
(both according to the SDG Report)
Prenatal Care and Preventive Health
The 2025 Prosperity Index Report included six global health indicators in which the UAE ranked first worldwide, including:
Coverage of prenatal care
Absence of deaths and injuries from natural disasters
Availability of national early detection programs
Healthcare coverage
Low levels of household air pollution from fuel use
Measles immunisation
The measles immunisation indicator measures the percentage of children aged 12–23 months who received vaccination before the age of one or at any time prior to the survey.
A child is considered adequately immunized after receiving one dose of the vaccine.
Measles immunisation is mandatory for all school students across all educational levels in the UAE — from kindergarten through Grade 12 or equivalent — except for documented medical exemptions.
Vaccination is provided free of charge and administered within schools.
The UAE’s top global rankings in prenatal care coverage, absence of disaster-related deaths and injuries, and the availability of early detection programs are attributed to the implementation of key national initiatives and projects.
These include programmes targeting both communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as strengthened health surveillance systems to enable early detection and rapid response to epidemics.
Healthcare authorities provide comprehensive periodic screenings for the prevention of non-communicable diseases as part of the National Strategy for Combating Non-Communicable Diseases.
These efforts aim to facilitate early diagnosis, making treatment more effective, less costly, and easier to manage.
The UAE’s achievements extend beyond securing first place in 10 indicators, as it also ranked within the top ten globally in seven additional healthcare competitiveness indicators in 2025.
These include:
Prevalence of wasting among children under 5 (%) (SDG Report)
Health infrastructure (World Competitiveness Yearbook)
Healthy life expectancy (World Competitiveness Yearbook)
Health infrastructure (World Talent Report)
Satisfaction with healthcare services
Low incidence of health problems
Tuberculosis treatment coverage (Prosperity Index Report)
UAE health authorities and their strategic partners have implemented numerous preventive strategies and programs to reduce and control tuberculosis, including the standardization of surveillance methods and treatment systems.
The UAE’s healthcare legislation ensures access to treatment for residents diagnosed with tuberculosis and facilitates the integration of previously unregistered cases into the healthcare and treatment system.
The introduction of advanced diagnostic tools, along with innovative programs and initiatives, has significantly contributed to reducing infection rates.
Tuberculosis medications are consistently available, alongside ongoing efforts to build the capacity of healthcare professionals involved in related programs.
Preventive vaccination is administered to children at birth, and early screening programs are implemented, including mandatory medical fitness examinations for residency applicants.