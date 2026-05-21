UAE report links obesity intervention to $51 billion GDP boost by 2031

The launch was in the presence of Dr Maria Hanif Al Qassim, assistant Undersecretary for Policies and Economic Studies in the ministry, who said in her speech at the event that the report comes at an important time, as it highlights the hidden effects of obesity on the economy, society and human development, and not only on health, stressing that the importance of the report lies in its reliance on evidence and data to measure the real impact of weight loss, which contributes to supporting data-based policymaking and enhancing cooperation between government agencies, the health sector, insurance companies and employers.