UAE sees deeper diversification-driven transformation

Non-oil activity now accounts for nearly four-fifths of Q1 GDP
The UAE economy grew by 3% in the first quarter of 2026, taking real gross domestic product to Dh485 billion from Dh470.9 billion a year earlier. Yet the stronger measure of progress lies in the economy’s changing composition.
Non-oil GDP expanded by 4.8%, outpacing overall growth and increasing its share of national output from 78% to 79.4% within a year. Nearly four-fifths of the economy now comes from activities outside oil.
This reflects the expansion of the UAE’s productive base following years of government policies covering investment, trade, infrastructure, technology and business development.
Together, these results indicate that diversification is widening the economy’s foundations while creating more channels for investment, trade, employment and national long-term growth.
The UAE has invested in industries capable of generating growth beyond hydrocarbons. The latest figures show that non-oil activities are expanding while accounting for a larger share of national output.
Financial and insurance activities made the largest contribution to non-oil growth during the quarter. Construction, healthcare, communications, professional services, real estate and trade also expanded.
The importance lies less in any single sector than in their combined direction. Growth came from several parts of the economy, reducing the relative weight of oil in national output.
Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, described the 79.4% non-oil contribution as the result of integrated government policies working towards a common objective.
“The results of the first quarter of 2026 reflect the ability of the UAE’s government work system to translate the wise leadership’s strategic vision into tangible economic results that serve people and the future,” he said.
The performance marks progress towards the “We the UAE 2031” objective of doubling the national economy to Dh3 trillion by 2031. Reaching that target will require sustained growth, investment and productivity gains. The rising non-oil share shows that the sources of national output continue to widen.
First-half trade results published last month provide a later measure of this transformation. The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade reached a record Dh1.937 trillion during the first six months of 2026, rising 13.1% from Dh1.728 trillion a year earlier. This was the closest it had come to Dh2 trillion in a six-month period.
Non-oil exports grew faster, rising 23.9% to a record Dh452.8 billion. Their share of total foreign trade increased from 21.3% to 23.4%, meaning domestically produced exports accounted for a larger proportion of trade.
“These figures are not merely trade data,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said last month. “They reflect the strength of our economy, the effectiveness of our development choices and the world’s confidence in the UAE.”
These figures cover January to June and remain separate from the first-quarter GDP period. They show that non-oil trade continued expanding during the following months.
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements programme supports this strategy by widening access to overseas markets. Since its launch in September 2021, the UAE had concluded 38 CEPAs by July 2026, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Trade with countries covered by the agreements reached Dh304.3 billion in the first half. CEPAs can reduce or eliminate customs duties, simplify procedures, encourage private investment and deepen the UAE’s integration into global supply chains.
The programme connects domestic diversification with international demand, giving UAE businesses wider access to customers, capital and supply networks.
The UAE continued to diversify its investments in infrastructure needed to support the next phase of economic growth. Etihad Rail began introductory passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30. Dubai announced the Dh34 billion Metro Gold Line in April, with the 42km route scheduled for completion in 2032.
In July, the UAE began the wider rollout of Jaywan, its national card payment scheme. Domestic processing strengthens control over a critical part of the country’s financial infrastructure, supports lower electronic-payment costs and reduces reliance on international networks for local transactions.
DP World and the Fujairah Ports Authority also reached an agreement in principle in July to develop the Al Rugaylat and Dibba terminals, expanding future container and general cargo capacity in Fujairah.
These transport, payment and logistics initiatives show where national capacity is continuing to expand, though their future economic contribution cannot yet be quantified.
The central result remains the increase in non-oil GDP and its rising share of the economy. Combined with record first-half non-oil trade, it provides measurable evidence that diversification is changing the structure of UAE growth.