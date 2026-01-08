UAE healthcare sector links sustainability with patient care as climate action gains pace

Globally, healthcare is estimated to account for about 4.4 per cent of carbon emissions
As the UAE steps up its climate goals, the healthcare sector is beginning to play a more visible role, moving beyond small green steps to wider changes across hospitals, clinics and insurance services.
This year, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) launched a national project to measure carbon emissions in UAE hospitals. The “Carbon Footprint Analysis in UAE Hospitals” initiative recognises that healthcare is a notable source of emissions and aims to help facilities reduce their environmental impact in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 targets.
PureHealth, the country’s largest healthcare group, says it has reduced its emissions intensity by 37 per cent since 2022. The group attributes this progress to changes across its operations, buildings and supply chains. Sustainability, the company says, is now treated as part of healthcare quality, not a side activity.
PureHealth has also expanded its emissions reporting to include its overseas operations, following international standards on climate disclosure. The group says this has helped improve transparency and ensure growth does not come with higher emissions.
Beyond carbon, sustainability is increasingly linked to resilience and patient outcomes. Hospitals across the UAE are investing in energy-efficient systems, digital health tools and better waste management. Procurement policies are also changing, with more focus on suppliers that meet environmental and social standards.
These efforts are closely tied to national strategy. The Net Zero 2050 goal is now shaping how healthcare facilities are designed, built and managed, from energy use to daily operations.
Social impact is also part of the picture. In 2024, PureHealth invested Dh93 million in community programmes focused on health awareness, education and inclusion, reaching more than 219,000 people across the country.
Other healthcare players are following a similar path. Boehringer Ingelheim, which has its regional headquarters in Dubai, is focusing on access to healthcare as a key part of sustainability. Through its “Sustainable Development for Generations” framework, the company supports early screening and long-term care programmes in underserved communities.
Hale Erkol, head of sustainable development for generations at Boehringer Ingelheim IMETA, said access to healthcare plays a major role in long-term development. “When communities are healthier, they are more resilient and better able to face social and environmental challenges,” she said. The company aims to reach 50 million people in low-resource settings by 2030.
Insurance providers are also contributing. Khulood Hafez, CEO of Technical Insurance Services, said brokers can help support inclusive and sustainable healthcare by guiding individuals and businesses towards suitable coverage. The company offers flexible medical insurance plans for small and medium-sized businesses and works on digital tools such as teleconsultations to improve access and manage costs.
She added that data and technology are changing the role of insurance, allowing providers to focus more on prevention and long-term wellbeing rather than just claims.
Overall, momentum is building. Policymakers and industry leaders increasingly describe the UAE healthcare system as one that must be smart, sustainable and able to withstand future shocks, whether environmental, economic or demographic.
For the UAE, the challenge is clear: provide high-quality care for a growing population while reducing environmental impact and strengthening social value. If current efforts continue and expand, the country could offer a regional model for how healthcare and sustainability can move forward together.
