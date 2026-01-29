Ajman Police alert residents to hidden killer linked to power generators

In advisories released by the Media and Public Relations Department, authorities stressed that while generators are commonly used during power outages and outdoor activities, their exhaust emissions can be deadly. Carbon monoxide — a colourless and odourless gas — can accumulate rapidly in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas, leading to unconsciousness or death within minutes.

Ajman Police have issued an urgent safety warning to residents over the potentially fatal risks linked to the improper use of portable power generators, describing them as a “silent danger” that can claim lives if safety measures are ignored.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.