GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Ajman Police alert residents to hidden killer linked to power generators

Colourless, odourless carbon monoxide poses serious risk if safety rules are ignored

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ajman Police alert residents to hidden killer linked to power generators
Supplied

Ajman Police have issued an urgent safety warning to residents over the potentially fatal risks linked to the improper use of portable power generators, describing them as a “silent danger” that can claim lives if safety measures are ignored.

The General Command of Ajman Police has launched a public awareness campaign highlighting the hazards associated with generator misuse, particularly the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In advisories released by the Media and Public Relations Department, authorities stressed that while generators are commonly used during power outages and outdoor activities, their exhaust emissions can be deadly. Carbon monoxide — a colourless and odourless gas — can accumulate rapidly in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas, leading to unconsciousness or death within minutes.

Safety guidelines issued

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, fires and other accidents, Ajman Police outlined five essential safety requirements for residents:

  • Ensure proper ventilation: Generators must never be operated indoors, in basements, or in closed or poorly ventilated spaces.

  • Keep a safe distance: Units should be placed far from residential buildings and away from windows, doors and air vents to prevent fumes from entering homes.

  • Conduct regular inspections: Users are urged to carry out routine maintenance and seek professional inspections to ensure generators are in safe working condition.

  • Shut down immediately if faults appear:If smoke, unusual sounds or malfunctions are detected, the generator must be switched off at once and the area evacuated.

  • Report emergencies promptly: In case of suspected gas exposure or other emergencies, residents should contact emergency services by calling 997

Community safety campaign

The awareness campaign has been published in Arabic, English and Urdu as part of Ajman Police’s broader efforts to enhance public safety and reduce preventable accidents.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ajman abras remain popular with residents and tourists

Ajman abras remain popular with residents and tourists

1m read
The Authority added that work is ongoing to expand and modernise the bus fleet.

Bus travel in Ajman continues to gain popularity

2m read
Bus trips surge 67%, while taxis remain the main travel choice.

Ajman sees sharp rise in public transport use in 2025

1m read
Workers walk around the construction site of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) during an inspection in Quezon City, Metro Manila on August 28, 2025.

Philippines: Can the govt take your property?

4m read