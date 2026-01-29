Ajman Police alert residents to hidden killer linked to power generators

Colourless, odourless carbon monoxide poses serious risk if safety rules are ignored
Ajman Police have issued an urgent safety warning to residents over the potentially fatal risks linked to the improper use of portable power generators, describing them as a “silent danger” that can claim lives if safety measures are ignored.
The General Command of Ajman Police has launched a public awareness campaign highlighting the hazards associated with generator misuse, particularly the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
In advisories released by the Media and Public Relations Department, authorities stressed that while generators are commonly used during power outages and outdoor activities, their exhaust emissions can be deadly. Carbon monoxide — a colourless and odourless gas — can accumulate rapidly in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas, leading to unconsciousness or death within minutes.
To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, fires and other accidents, Ajman Police outlined five essential safety requirements for residents:
Ensure proper ventilation: Generators must never be operated indoors, in basements, or in closed or poorly ventilated spaces.
Keep a safe distance: Units should be placed far from residential buildings and away from windows, doors and air vents to prevent fumes from entering homes.
Conduct regular inspections: Users are urged to carry out routine maintenance and seek professional inspections to ensure generators are in safe working condition.
Shut down immediately if faults appear:If smoke, unusual sounds or malfunctions are detected, the generator must be switched off at once and the area evacuated.
Report emergencies promptly: In case of suspected gas exposure or other emergencies, residents should contact emergency services by calling 997
The awareness campaign has been published in Arabic, English and Urdu as part of Ajman Police’s broader efforts to enhance public safety and reduce preventable accidents.
