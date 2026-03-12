Digital service aims to simplify procedures and reduce visits to medical fitness centres
Dubai: Expatriate residents in the UAE can now complete the medical fitness screening required for residency visa renewal from the comfort of their homes, following the launch of a new service by the Emirates Health Services (EHS).
The initiative, titled “Residency Renewal from Home”, allows expatriate residents to undergo the mandatory medical fitness test for renewing their residency visa without visiting medical fitness centres. Instead, a specialised medical team visits the applicant’s home at a scheduled time, reflecting the UAE’s ongoing efforts to modernise government services and deliver them in more flexible and convenient ways.
The new service is designed to streamline the residence renewal process and provide a smoother customer experience, particularly for residents who prefer completing their transactions from home or face challenges related to mobility or limited time.
According to EHS, residents can easily book the service by calling the dedicated number 800887. Once the appointment is arranged, a specialised medical team from the “Wiqayati” preventive health centres visits the customer’s residence to carry out the medical screening in accordance with approved health procedures and the highest medical standards.
The home service includes the full medical examination required for residence renewal, conducted under strict quality and safety standards to ensure accurate results and the well-being of residents.
After the medical fitness screening is completed, applicants receive the results via text message or email, enabling them to proceed with the residence renewal process through the official channels without having to visit medical centres or wait for results in person.
Emirates Health Services confirmed that the service is currently available for residency renewal applications only. It forms part of the organisation’s broader efforts to enhance government healthcare services and adopt innovative solutions that improve customer experience and access to health services linked to official procedures.
The initiative also reflects the UAE’s wider push towards digital transformation and smart healthcare services, offering more flexible options that allow residents to complete essential procedures faster and with greater ease, while supporting the country’s vision of proactive government services focused on quality of life and community well-being.
By reducing the need for visits to medical fitness centres, the new service is also expected to ease congestion at medical facilities while ensuring that healthcare services continue to be delivered efficiently by qualified medical staff using approved testing equipment.