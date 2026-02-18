Dubai Health rolls out unified screening, makes residence visa easier

Launched in 2014 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the ‘City Makers’ initiative aims to enhance cooperation among government entities. It supports the creation of cross-government task forces to design and deliver exceptional shared services that elevate the overall customer journey across Dubai.

Dr. Sharif added: “This service reflects collaboration between government entities under the ‘City Makers’ initiative and aligns with Dubai’s vision to deliver smart and proactive services. It contributes to strengthening the readiness of the healthcare system and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading model in the development of integrated government services.”

Dr Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), said: “The Unified Health Screening service marks a qualitative leap in the development of joint government services by unifying procedures and integrating systems of relevant entities. This contributes to simplifying the customer journey and elevating the quality of services.”

Engineer Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the launch of the Unified Health Screening represents a strategic step in strengthening Dubai’s inspection and regulatory framework. “The service marks a qualitative leap in advancing integration between government systems through unified processes and smartly connected databases. This enables Dubai Municipality’s inspection teams to access accurate, real-time information during inspection operations, ensuring compliance with occupational health and safety standards, strengthening proactive prevention, and enhancing response readiness in emergency situations.”

He affirmed that GDRFA Dubai’s role centers on linking databases and enabling automated and secure information exchange with strategic partners, ensuring the availability of accurate data across all entities involved in delivering the service. This contributes to accelerating procedures and issuing residency permits smoothly upon completion of requirements, directly enhancing the customer experience and the overall efficiency of the government ecosystem.

He emphasised the importance of this initiative and its role in automating processes and standardising and accelerating data exchange between entities, thereby supporting preventive planning and keeping pace with the growing demands arising from the city’s population and economic growth.

The project has been implemented in collaboration with key government entities, including the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs — Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), Dubai Municipality, the Supreme Legislation Committee, and the Department of Finance. It aligns with Dubai’s Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, both aimed at strengthening the emirate’s global competitiveness and service excellence.

Through a smart digital platform, professionals can apply for health screenings based on their selected profession. The system automatically determines the required tests, ensuring all procedures are completed in one streamlined journey. Once medical results are approved, residency permits are issued automatically, eliminating duplication and reducing processing time.

Introduced under the ‘City Makers’ initiative, the service marks a significant step in enhancing government integration and simplifying procedures for residents and professionals across sectors. By merging medical fitness and occupational health screenings into one automated digital pathway, the initiative enables applicants to complete all required examinations in a single visit.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.