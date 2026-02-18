Dubai Health rolls out unified screening, makes residence visa easier

City Makers Initiative has been launched in collaboration with government entities
Dubai: Dubai Health has launched a new ‘Unified Health Screening’ service that combines residency and occupational health medical fitness examinations into a single, seamless application process, with residency issued automatically once medical results are finalised.
Introduced under the ‘City Makers’ initiative, the service marks a significant step in enhancing government integration and simplifying procedures for residents and professionals across sectors. By merging medical fitness and occupational health screenings into one automated digital pathway, the initiative enables applicants to complete all required examinations in a single visit.
Through a smart digital platform, professionals can apply for health screenings based on their selected profession. The system automatically determines the required tests, ensuring all procedures are completed in one streamlined journey. Once medical results are approved, residency permits are issued automatically, eliminating duplication and reducing processing time.
The initiative also connects databases across relevant authorities, enabling faster, more accurate data exchange and reinforcing preventive planning as Dubai continues to experience population and economic growth.
The project has been implemented in collaboration with key government entities, including the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs — Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), Dubai Municipality, the Supreme Legislation Committee, and the Department of Finance. It aligns with Dubai’s Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, both aimed at strengthening the emirate’s global competitiveness and service excellence.
Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said that the launch of the Unified Health Screening reflects Dubai’s commitment to strengthening joint government work through a single digital pathway that streamlines medical fitness examinations for residency and occupational health.
He emphasised the importance of this initiative and its role in automating processes and standardising and accelerating data exchange between entities, thereby supporting preventive planning and keeping pace with the growing demands arising from the city’s population and economic growth.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said that the ‘Unified Medical Screening’ service embodies Dubai’s integrated government model, founded on institutional connectivity and seamless system integration among the concerned entities.
He affirmed that GDRFA Dubai’s role centers on linking databases and enabling automated and secure information exchange with strategic partners, ensuring the availability of accurate data across all entities involved in delivering the service. This contributes to accelerating procedures and issuing residency permits smoothly upon completion of requirements, directly enhancing the customer experience and the overall efficiency of the government ecosystem.
He added that this level of integration strengthens data reliability and reduces duplication of procedures, thereby improving performance efficiency and harnessing advanced technologies to serve people first.
Engineer Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the launch of the Unified Health Screening represents a strategic step in strengthening Dubai’s inspection and regulatory framework. “The service marks a qualitative leap in advancing integration between government systems through unified processes and smartly connected databases. This enables Dubai Municipality’s inspection teams to access accurate, real-time information during inspection operations, ensuring compliance with occupational health and safety standards, strengthening proactive prevention, and enhancing response readiness in emergency situations.”
Dr Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), said: “The Unified Health Screening service marks a qualitative leap in the development of joint government services by unifying procedures and integrating systems of relevant entities. This contributes to simplifying the customer journey and elevating the quality of services.”
Dr. Sharif added: “This service reflects collaboration between government entities under the ‘City Makers’ initiative and aligns with Dubai’s vision to deliver smart and proactive services. It contributes to strengthening the readiness of the healthcare system and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading model in the development of integrated government services.”
The ‘Unified Health Screening’ service will initially be available at Dubai Health medical fitness centres across the emirate, including Al Garhoud, Al Nahda, Al Karama, Al Yalayis, Bur Dubai, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Zabeel, as well as Smart Salem Centres.
Authorities said the number of centres offering the service will be expanded in the coming phase, alongside increased capacity at existing facilities to meet rising demand and ensure a smooth and efficient customer experience.
Launched in 2014 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the ‘City Makers’ initiative aims to enhance cooperation among government entities. It supports the creation of cross-government task forces to design and deliver exceptional shared services that elevate the overall customer journey across Dubai.