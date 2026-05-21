Abu Dhabi pushes Emirati representation in classrooms with new education partnership

ADEK, Aldar launch first-of-its-kind initiative to further drive Emirati recruitment
Dubai: Abu Dhabi is stepping up efforts to increase Emirati representation in classrooms through a landmark partnership between the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Aldar Education.
The strategic agreement aims to create a stronger pipeline of UAE national educators through structured recruitment, training, and long-term career development pathways across Aldar-operated schools.
Officials have noted that the initiative is expected to drive a "ninefold increase" in Emirati representation across key school-based roles. The partnership is also the first of its kind between ADEK and a private education provider, highlighting a growing public-private collaboration to support the UAE’s long-term education and workforce goals.
The agreement has been signed in the presence of Mohamed Taj Eddine Ahmed Al Qadi, chairman of ADEK, and Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar Group. Mariam Alhallami, executive director of ADEK’s private education and charter schools sector, and Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, have signed the memorandum of understanding.
Under the agreement, Aldar Education will lead efforts related to recruitment, deployment, and career progression for UAE nationals across its schools, while ADEK will support talent development through teacher preparation and specialised training initiatives.
The collaboration has built on ADEK’s recently announced teacher talent strategy, which places educators at the centre of student success and national development priorities.
Moreover, the strategy has been anchored in Abu Dhabi’s Educators’ Proficiency Framework, designed to strengthen teaching standards, professional development, and alternative pathways into the profession.
Al Qadi has bared that developing a strong national teaching workforce remains central to Abu Dhabi’s education priorities.
"Teachers are the single most important factor in achieving educational excellence. Through initiatives such as Kon Moallim, ADEK is offering structured pathways that prepare and qualify UAE nationals through a postgraduate diploma in education, equipping them with the capabilities, confidence, and professional foundations required to succeed," said Al Qadi.
He has mentioned that the partnership reflects the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors in translating national talent development priorities into practical opportunities for Emiratis.
On the other hand, Al Mubarak has described emiratisation as a "nation-building imperative."
"This partnership with ADEK marks an important step in strengthening emiratisation within the education sector in Abu Dhabi, and we are proud that Aldar Education is the first private education provider to enter into a strategic partnership of this kind," stated Al Mubarak.
He added, "The UAE’s future depends on the strength of its human capital, which begins in the classroom. Through this partnership, we are contributing to the development of a future-ready generation."
Additionally, it has reinforced Aldar’s long-term commitment to the UAE’s national vision and sustained progress.
A central part of the initiative is the creation of a structured recruitment pathway for graduates of ADEK’s Kon Moallim programme, a postgraduate diploma in education delivered in partnership with the Emirates College for Advanced Education.
The programme has eyed building a sustainable pipeline of highly qualified Emirati educators for Abu Dhabi schools. The pathway has been supported by Midad, ADEK’s self-paced teaching bootcamp designed to help aspiring educators explore the profession and develop foundational classroom skills.
Participants who excel in Midad can progress into Kon Moallim and pursue long-term teaching careers. Interested applicants can learn more through ADEK’s application portal.
In addition, the partnership aligns with broader national efforts to increase the number of Emiratis in teaching roles across UAE schools, including plans to have social studies teaching positions occupied by UAE nationals within the next three years.
Beyond social studies, recruitment efforts will focus on Ministry of Education subjects, Special Educational Needs, Foundation Stage, and KG classrooms.
Aldar Education is also introducing a multi-year talent development programme, bringing more new-to-sector Emirati educators into schools by the 2030/2031 academic year.
As part of the initiative, Aldar will continue offering internships and entry-level opportunities for UAE nationals, including up to 30 internships annually and as many as 40 classroom assistant positions each year.
Meanwhile, a joint steering committee will oversee implementation of the partnership and monitor key performance indicators, including recruitment, retention, and career progression of Emirati teachers.
The collaboration has set a new benchmark for public-private partnerships in education while helping create a more resilient and locally driven education workforce for the future.