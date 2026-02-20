“This transaction highlights the strength of our long-standing partnership with Apollo and the continued confidence of major institutional investors in Aldar’s strategy, financial management and growth trajectory," said Faisal Falaknaz, Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar. "The issuance provides Aldar with long-term, flexible capital that enhances balance sheet resilience and supports our ability to capitalize on attractive opportunities across our core markets.”

“Completing our fifth investment with Aldar speaks directly to Apollo’s ability to structure flexible capital solutions that are responsive to the needs of both our corporate clients and our investors," said Jamshid Ehsani, Partner at Apollo. "Since our first transaction in 2022, Aldar has gone from strength to strength, with robust performance and portfolio expansion overseen by an experienced management team.”

