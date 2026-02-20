GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Aldar secures $1b Apollo deal to expand income assets and strengthen finances

Deal lifts Aldar stake in income assets to 90% while strengthening balance sheet

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Branding photo of Aldar, Abu Dhabi's leading regional developer.
Branding photo of Aldar, Abu Dhabi's leading regional developer.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

Dubai: Abu Dhabi developer Aldar has secured fresh long-term capital from global asset manager Apollo in a move that strengthens its balance sheet while increasing exposure to recurring income from investment properties.

The company issued $1 billion in subordinated hybrid notes through a private placement to Apollo-managed funds, marking one of the region’s largest corporate hybrid transactions and deepening a partnership that has steadily expanded since 2022.

Net proceeds will be injected into Aldar Investment Properties, the platform that holds the group’s income-generating real estate assets, while part of the funding will be used to repay $500 million in perpetual hybrid notes issued earlier to Apollo.

Bigger share of stable income

Following the transaction, Aldar’s ownership in Aldar Investment Properties rises to 90%, increasing its exposure to recurring rental income streams that form a core pillar of the company’s long-term growth strategy.

The investment platform continues to expand through acquisitions and a sizeable develop-to-hold pipeline valued at nearly $5 billion, which is expected to drive steady earnings growth in the coming years.

“This transaction highlights the strength of our long-standing partnership with Apollo and the continued confidence of major institutional investors in Aldar’s strategy, financial management and growth trajectory," said Faisal Falaknaz, Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar. "The issuance provides Aldar with long-term, flexible capital that enhances balance sheet resilience and supports our ability to capitalize on attractive opportunities across our core markets.”

He added that the transaction will strengthen the company’s income base.

“Importantly, it elevates Aldar’s share of stable, recurring income generated by AIP’s high quality, diversified portfolio, which will continue to expand through acquisitions and our substantial develop-to-hold pipeline that is now valued at close to $5 billion.”

Partnership momentum continues

The latest deal brings Apollo’s total investment in Aldar to about $2.9 billion since the firms began working together four years ago, reflecting sustained institutional appetite for the developer’s income-focused assets.

“Completing our fifth investment with Aldar speaks directly to Apollo’s ability to structure flexible capital solutions that are responsive to the needs of both our corporate clients and our investors," said Jamshid Ehsani, Partner at Apollo. "Since our first transaction in 2022, Aldar has gone from strength to strength, with robust performance and portfolio expansion overseen by an experienced management team.”

He added that the investment also signals continued commitment to the region.

“This latest investment reflects Apollo’s continued commitment to Abu Dhabi and the broader region.”

Balance sheet strength maintained

The hybrid notes carry a longer non-call period of more than ten years and mirror the structure of Aldar’s recent public hybrid issuance, which received investment-grade ratings from Moody’s earlier this year.

The latest capital injection is expected to support Aldar’s expansion plans while maintaining financial flexibility, strengthening the developer’s position in a market where recurring income assets are increasingly seen as a stabilising force amid cyclical property demand.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi property

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Modon's 'Wadeem' plots are located on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Dh46b pipeline drives Modon to Dh3.9b profit in 2025

2m read
Aldar and Dubai Holding have expanded their joint venture, unveiling plans for nearly 14,000 new homes across Dubai under a development programme valued at more than AED 38 billion.

Palm Jebel Ali, Nad Al Sheba to get 14,000 new homes

2m read
The platform brings together two of the emirate’s flagship shopping destinations. Aldar contributed Yas Mall, while Mubadala added The Galleria Luxury Collection

Dh10 billion Abu Dhabi retail joint venture completed

1m read
The stakes are high because of the scale of construction still ahead.

Aldar plans climate-ready homes for hotter conditions

2m read