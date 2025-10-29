Aldar posts Dh6 billion profit for first nine months of 2025, up 30%

Group recorded strong development sales of Dh28.5 billion during nine-month period
Dubai: Aldar Properties reported a strong performance for the first nine months of 2025, with net profit after tax rising 30% year-on-year to Dh6.0 billion.
Net profit before tax grew 43% to Dh6.8 billion, supported by broad-based growth across its development and investment businesses. Earnings per share stood at Dh0.64.
The company’s development sales reached Dh28.5 billion, up 19% compared with the same period last year. Of this, Dh26.5 billion came from UAE projects, underlining strong local demand.
In the third quarter alone, Aldar recorded Dh9.1 billion in UAE sales — its highest ever — driven by robust demand for existing inventory and the launch of three new projects: Fahid Beach Terraces, Rise by Athlon, and Al Deem Townhomes.
Sales to overseas and expatriate residents reached Dh20.4 billion, representing 77% of total UAE sales during the first nine months of 2025, showing continued international appetite for UAE real estate.
Aldar’s development revenue backlog rose to a record Dh66.5 billion, including Dh57.3 billion in the UAE. This backlog provides strong revenue visibility over the next two to three years.
Aldar Investment reported a 17% increase in adjusted EBITDA to Dh2.3 billion over the same period, supported by higher occupancy levels, rent growth, and the positive impact of recent acquisitions. The company’s assets under management reached Dh47 billion.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, said the results reflect the strength of the UAE economy and the scalability of the group’s diversified business model.
“Aldar's exceptional performance in the first nine months of the year reflects the strength of the UAE's economic momentum and the scalability of our diversified business model,” he said. “Our development revenue backlog has reached a record Dh66.5 billion, underscoring the depth of demand for our residential communities, while our Dh17.6 billion develop-to-hold pipeline reflects the scale and breadth of our long-term investment strategy.”
He added that Aldar continues to play a key role in supporting the UAE’s growth as a global hub for investment, innovation, and talent.
Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said the company’s strategy continues to deliver strong financial results.
“Aldar delivered a record net profit of Dh6.0 billion for the first nine months of 2025, up 30% year-on-year as the strategic investments made across the business in recent years continue to translate into excellent financial performance,” Al Dhiyebi said.
He noted that the development business achieved record UAE sales in the third quarter, supported by growing interest from overseas buyers drawn to the UAE’s stability and investment appeal.
“The investment properties portfolio continued to expand through rising occupancy, rental uplifts, and value-accretive acquisitions. We are preparing to further satisfy demand across asset classes with a develop-to-hold pipeline that expanded by Dh3.8 billion during the third quarter,” he added.
Aldar’s strong financial and operational performance in 2025 highlights the company’s ability to capitalise on the UAE’s continued real estate growth.
With a record backlog, expanding portfolio, and robust investor demand, the group is positioned to sustain its growth trajectory through 2026 and beyond.
