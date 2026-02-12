Emaar reports record 2025 with highest sales, revenue and profit

Property sales reach Dh80.4b; net profit rises 36% as backlog hits Dh155b
Dubai: Emaar Properties reported record financial results for 2025, driven by strong demand across its property development, retail, hospitality, and international businesses.
Property sales rose 16% year-on-year to Dh80.4 billion ($21.9 billion), while revenue increased 40% to Dh49.6 billion ($13.5 billion). Net profit before tax grew 36% to Dh25.7 billion ($7 billion), and EBITDA reached Dh25.6 billion ($7 billion), up 33% from 2024. Revenue backlog rose 39% to Dh155 billion ($42.1 billion), providing visibility on future earnings.
Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar founder, said: “Our 2025 results were shaped by a business environment that enables ambition and rewards long-term thinking. The UAE Government and the city of Dubai have created a framework built on stability, clear regulation, and openness to global investment, allowing companies like Emaar to plan with confidence, scale responsibly, and focus on execution.”
Emaar Development PJSC recorded Dh71.1 billion ($19.4 billion) in UAE property sales, up 9% from 2024. Revenue from domestic projects reached Dh36.4 billion ($9.9 billion), while net profit before tax grew 52% to Dh15.5 billion ($4.2 billion).
The company launched 48 new residential projects, including Grand Polo Club and Resort, The Valley, and Bristol at Emaar Beachfront. UAE backlog stood at Dh134.3 billion ($36.6 billion).
International property sales surged 124% to Dh9.3 billion ($2.5 billion), with revenue of Dh2.6 billion ($0.7 billion) across Egypt and India. Emaar’s malls and retail leasing revenue rose 13% to Dh6.3 billion ($1.7 billion), with 98% occupancy.
Hospitality, leisure, and entertainment revenue increased 12% to Dh4.2 billion ($1.1 billion), supported by higher tourism inflows and three new hotels. Recurring revenue from malls, hotels, and commercial leasing reached Dh10.5 billion ($2.8 billion), up 13%.