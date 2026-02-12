Emaar reports record 2025 with highest sales, revenue and profit

Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar founder, said: “Our 2025 results were shaped by a business environment that enables ambition and rewards long-term thinking. The UAE Government and the city of Dubai have created a framework built on stability, clear regulation, and openness to global investment, allowing companies like Emaar to plan with confidence, scale responsibly, and focus on execution.”

Property sales rose 16% year-on-year to Dh80.4 billion ($21.9 billion), while revenue increased 40% to Dh49.6 billion ($13.5 billion). Net profit before tax grew 36% to Dh25.7 billion ($7 billion), and EBITDA reached Dh25.6 billion ($7 billion), up 33% from 2024. Revenue backlog rose 39% to Dh155 billion ($42.1 billion), providing visibility on future earnings.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

