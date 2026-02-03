Aldar, Mubadala complete Dh10 billion Abu Dhabi retail joint venture

The platform brings together two of the emirate’s flagship shopping destinations. Aldar contributed Yas Mall, while Mubadala added The Galleria Luxury Collection. The combined gross asset value is about AED 10 billion ($2.7 billion). Aldar will manage the platform.

Aldar said the platform will unlock operational and revenue synergies. Its Darna digital loyalty programme is already active at The Galleria Luxury Collection and across Al Maryah Island, allowing customers to earn and redeem rewards across locations.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

