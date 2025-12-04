Aldar and Mubadala Capital launch Aldar Capital to connect global investors with GCC assets

Aldar and Mubadala Capital unveil new platform for institutional real asset access
Dubai: Aldar and Mubadala Capital have formed a new joint venture, Aldar Capital, to connect global institutional investors with high‑quality real estate and infrastructure opportunities across the GCC. Headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the platform will serve as a gateway for international capital seeking institutional‑grade exposure to the region’s growing real asset sector.
The partnership combines Aldar’s leadership in real estate investment and development with Mubadala Capital’s institutional fund management and global investor network. Together, the firms aim to build a scalable investment platform underpinned by strong governance, transparency, and alignment with international standards.
Aldar Capital’s first fund, set to launch in 2026, will target $1 billion and offer professionally managed real asset funds for global institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, and family offices. The platform’s product lineup will cover the full risk‑return spectrum, giving investors flexibility in building exposure across the UAE and wider GCC.
"Leveraging Aldar’s real estate expertise and Mubadala Capital’s global network, Aldar Capital will enable international investors to access the region’s next wave of growth and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading hub for institutional investment," said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar.
“Institutional investors are increasingly prioritizing real assets for their diversification benefits and long-term income potential, yet access to institutional-grade opportunities in the UAE and GCC has been limited. Aldar Capital will address this gap by offering a transparent, professionally managed platform built to global standards and underpinned by deep, historical regional expertise and track record," said Hani Barhoush, CEO of Mubadala Capital. "Bringing together Mubadala Capital’s global investment reach and investor network with Aldar’s on-the-ground real estate leadership, the platform will reflect Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a nexus for global capital and the growing confidence of investors in the region’s governance, growth, and long-term potential.”
The joint venture reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for long-term institutional investment. By structuring Aldar Capital within ADGM’s regulatory ecosystem, the firms aim to instill investor confidence through internationally recognised compliance and operational oversight.
Aldar currently manages Dh47 billion ($12.8 billion) in real estate assets across commercial, residential, retail, logistics, and hospitality sectors. The launch of Aldar Capital aligns with Aldar’s 2030 strategy to reach Dh20 billion in annual net profit, enabling it to manage third‑party capital and expand institutional engagement.
For global investors, Aldar Capital offers an institutional gateway to one of the world’s fastest‑growing real asset markets. Its structure provides an efficient route for long-term capital deployment into high-quality, income-generating assets while supporting Abu Dhabi’s efforts to diversify its economy and attract sustainable investment.
Mubadala Capital, managing and advising over $430 billion in assets, extends its reach through this platform, giving global investors access to the GCC’s maturing infrastructure and real estate sectors within a transparent, regulated environment.
