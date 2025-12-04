Aldar and Mubadala Capital launch Aldar Capital to connect global investors with GCC assets

“Institutional investors are increasingly prioritizing real assets for their diversification benefits and long-term income potential, yet access to institutional-grade opportunities in the UAE and GCC has been limited. Aldar Capital will address this gap by offering a transparent, professionally managed platform built to global standards and underpinned by deep, historical regional expertise and track record," said Hani Barhoush, CEO of Mubadala Capital. "Bringing together Mubadala Capital’s global investment reach and investor network with Aldar’s on-the-ground real estate leadership, the platform will reflect Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a nexus for global capital and the growing confidence of investors in the region’s governance, growth, and long-term potential.”