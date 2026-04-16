Developer strengthens liquidity to Dh38.2b as banks back UAE real estate expansion
Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties has raised Dh5 billion through a new sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, giving the Abu Dhabi developer additional firepower to fund future projects.
The five-year syndicated loan, backed by 10 UAE, regional and international banks, lifts Aldar’s total available liquidity to Dh38.2 billion, including Dh13.9 billion in cash and Dh24.4 billion in undrawn committed facilities.
The company’s average senior debt maturity stands at five years, while the average maturity of undrawn committed facilities is three-and-a-half years, it said in a statement.
The transaction is Aldar’s second sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, following the company’s Dh9 billion financing in January 2025.
Unlike conventional borrowing, sustainability-linked loans tie financing terms to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, meaning Aldar’s borrowing costs can be influenced by how well it meets agreed sustainability benchmarks.
The latest facility includes both conventional and Islamic financing tranches in dirhams and US dollars, giving lenders flexibility while widening participation across different banking groups.
“This transaction reflects the strength and stability of Aldar’s diversified business, as well as the depth of our relationships with local, regional and international financial institutions,” said Faisal Falaknaz, Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar.
“The syndication and book building process commenced in February and progressed in line with the original plan, supported by leading banks, demonstrating strong commitment to Aldar and the UAE economy.”
The lending group includes major UAE banks such as First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates Islamic, alongside regional and international lenders including ICBC and SMBC.
Aldar said its strong liquidity position will help it continue to execute strategic priorities across both its development and investment businesses.
“With an exceptionally strong liquidity position, we will continue to advance our strategic priorities across Aldar’s development and investment platforms, delivering for our communities and creating long-term economic value for all stakeholders,” Falaknaz added.
The Dh5 billion facility follows a busy funding year for Aldar. Earlier in 2026, the developer also completed a Dh3.67 billion public hybrid notes issuance and a further Dh3.67 billion private placement with Apollo, further diversifying its capital base.