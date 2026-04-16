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Aldar secures Dh5 billion sustainability-linked loan to boost Abu Dhabi growth

Developer strengthens liquidity to Dh38.2b as banks back UAE real estate expansion

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Aldar raises Dh5bn in new funding deal as Abu Dhabi property market stays strong.
Aldar raises Dh5bn in new funding deal as Abu Dhabi property market stays strong.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties has raised Dh5 billion through a new sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, giving the Abu Dhabi developer additional firepower to fund future projects.

The five-year syndicated loan, backed by 10 UAE, regional and international banks, lifts Aldar’s total available liquidity to Dh38.2 billion, including Dh13.9 billion in cash and Dh24.4 billion in undrawn committed facilities.

The company’s average senior debt maturity stands at five years, while the average maturity of undrawn committed facilities is three-and-a-half years, it said in a statement.

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The transaction is Aldar’s second sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, following the company’s Dh9 billion financing in January 2025.

Unlike conventional borrowing, sustainability-linked loans tie financing terms to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, meaning Aldar’s borrowing costs can be influenced by how well it meets agreed sustainability benchmarks.

The latest facility includes both conventional and Islamic financing tranches in dirhams and US dollars, giving lenders flexibility while widening participation across different banking groups.

“This transaction reflects the strength and stability of Aldar’s diversified business, as well as the depth of our relationships with local, regional and international financial institutions,” said Faisal Falaknaz, Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar.

“The syndication and book building process commenced in February and progressed in line with the original plan, supported by leading banks, demonstrating strong commitment to Aldar and the UAE economy.”

Group of 10 banks

The lending group includes major UAE banks such as First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates Islamic, alongside regional and international lenders including ICBC and SMBC.

Aldar said its strong liquidity position will help it continue to execute strategic priorities across both its development and investment businesses.

“With an exceptionally strong liquidity position, we will continue to advance our strategic priorities across Aldar’s development and investment platforms, delivering for our communities and creating long-term economic value for all stakeholders,” Falaknaz added.

The Dh5 billion facility follows a busy funding year for Aldar. Earlier in 2026, the developer also completed a Dh3.67 billion public hybrid notes issuance and a further Dh3.67 billion private placement with Apollo, further diversifying its capital base.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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