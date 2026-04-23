GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

ADCB posts record Q1 profit as loan growth, diversification drive earnings

UAE lender extends profit growth streak despite rising geopolitical risks

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ADCB
ADCB
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a record first-quarter profit, supported by strong lending growth, higher fee income and improved efficiency, as it navigated an evolving operating environment.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Profit before tax rose 30% year-on-year to Dh3.78 billion, extending the bank’s growth streak to 19 consecutive quarters. Net profit after tax reached Dh3.36 billion, with return on average equity at 16.3%.

Operating income increased 18% to Dh5.93 billion, driven by a sharp rise in non-interest income, which grew 36% to Dh2.2 billion and accounted for a larger share of total revenue.

The bank’s balance sheet expanded in line with earnings growth. Total assets rose 19% year-on-year to Dh809 billion, while net loans increased 18% to Dh426 billion. Customer deposits climbed 18% to Dh523 billion, supported by strong inflows and a favourable funding mix.

Asset quality improved, with the non-performing loan ratio declining to 1.76%, while capital and liquidity remained robust, with a CET1 ratio of 13.82% and liquidity coverage ratio of 124.2%.

Geopolitical risks

The bank flagged a more complex external environment, with provisions reflecting heightened risks.

Impairment charges included overlays “to address heightened geopolitical risks,” highlighting the impact of external uncertainty on credit conditions.

Chief Executive Ala’a Eraiqat said the UAE had “demonstrated resilience, supporting continuity of economic activity, and reinforcing confidence in long-term stability.”

He added that ADCB maintained “consistent operational delivery, with uninterrupted branch operations and high service standards across all customer touchpoints.”

The bank also introduced targeted support measures, including fee relief and financing solutions, to help customers navigate current conditions.

Diversified income

Earnings growth was supported by a more diversified revenue base and tighter cost control.

Group Chief Financial Officer Deepak Khullar said performance was driven by “growth across all core business segments,” with “a diversified revenue mix and enhanced efficiency” supporting resilience.

Non-interest income accounted for 37% of operating income, up from 32% a year earlier, while the cost-to-income ratio improved to a record low of 25.6%, reflecting productivity gains and disciplined cost management.

Operating expenses declined 8% quarter-on-quarter, contributing to stronger profitability.

Khullar added that the bank’s “strong capital and liquidity position” underpins its ability to navigate an evolving environment and deliver on its financial targets.

Balance sheet growth

Loan growth remained broad-based across sectors, including government-related entities, financial institutions, and manufacturing.

Net loans increased by Dh20 billion during the quarter, with Dh10 billion extended to government-related entities, reflecting continued demand across the UAE economy.

Deposits rose by Dh23 billion, including Dh14 billion in current and savings accounts, strengthening the bank’s funding base.

Khullar said the credit pipeline remains “solid providing clear visibility on future loan growth,” while strong deposit inflows reflect confidence in the bank’s franchise.

The bank added that it has not utilised facilities made available under the UAE Central Bank’s “Proactive Financial Institution Resilience Package,” signalling balance sheet strength.

Strategy, tech, outlook

ADCB said it is entering the second year of its five-year strategy, with a focus on becoming a technology-driven organisation.

Eraiqat said the bank’s performance “provides a platform… to continue its growth trajectory,” supported by strong capital and liquidity positions and the UAE’s economic fundamentals.

The lender is expanding its use of artificial intelligence across operations, aiming to improve productivity and customer engagement, while continuing to invest in digital capabilities.

It reiterated guidance for sustained profitability growth and returns above 15%, underpinned by disciplined execution and continued economic momentum in the UAE.

The results highlight how UAE banks are maintaining earnings growth through diversification and efficiency, while building buffers to manage geopolitical and macroeconomic risks.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Emirates NBD head office in Dubai, UAE

ENBD profit growth offsets geopolitical uncertainty

2m read
FAB profit up, tensions dent client activity late in Q1

FAB profit up, tensions dent client activity late in Q1

2m read
RAKBANK posts record Q1 profit of Dh1 billion

RAKBANK posts record Q1 profit of Dh1 billion

1m read
ADCB will also automatically waive credit card interest charges on retail outstanding balances for April 2026.

ADCB offers cashback, loan perks for frontline heros

1m read