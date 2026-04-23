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Aldar acquires KEZAD logistics assets for Dh650m to expand portfolio

Deal adds leased warehouse space and deepens partnership with AD Ports Group

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Aldar acquires KEZAD logistics assets for Dh650m to expand portfolio

Dubai: Aldar Properties has acquired an industrial and logistics portfolio from a subsidiary of AD Ports Group for Dh650 million, expanding its presence in Abu Dhabi’s key economic zone.

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The transaction involves the purchase of assets from Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group) and adds 163,000 square metres of income-generating warehouse space to Aldar’s portfolio.

The assets comprise three purpose-built, multi-let warehouses located in KEZAD’s Al Ma’mourah cluster. They are 97% occupied, with around 80 tenants across sectors including food and beverage, logistics, manufacturing and technology. Anchor tenants include DHL, Spinneys and Noatum Logistics.

Aldar will take over asset management, leasing and property management of the facilities.

Portfolio expansion in logistics

The acquisition follows Aldar’s purchase of Noon and Emtelle warehouses in KEZAD in November 2025, as the developer continues to scale its industrial and logistics platform.

The latest deal increases Aldar’s total industrial and logistics portfolio to more than 700,000 square metres, with a pipeline exceeding 1.5 million square metres of leasable space.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Investment, said the transaction reflects “confidence in Abu Dhabi's long-term economic fundamentals and the structural drivers underpinning demand for quality real estate across the emirate.”

He added that KEZAD is “one of the most strategically significant logistics destinations in the region,” pointing to the strength of the tenant base and income profile.

Busaibe said the company is “building an industrial and logistics platform with real scale, institutional rigour, and flexibility to serve a wide spectrum of occupiers,” adding that the deal marks “a significant step in that journey.”

Asset monetisation, capital recycling

For AD Ports Group, the sale forms part of a broader capital recycling strategy.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of the Economic Cities and Free Zones Cluster, said the transaction “reinforces the strength of our asset monetisation model, which enables us to unlock capital at scale and redeploy it with discipline into high-return growth opportunities.”

He added that proceeds will support further investment in warehouse infrastructure while helping “de-leverage the Group’s balance sheet.”

Al Hameli said the deal, the second between the two companies in under a year, reflects “sustained investor confidence in KEZAD’s world-class industrial ecosystem, and the strength and resilience of Abu Dhabi’s industrial and logistics real estate market.”

Strategic location, growth pipeline

KEZAD is located within 10 kilometres of Khalifa Port and has direct access to major highways and Etihad Rail freight services, making it a key logistics hub in the UAE.

The acquisition strengthens Aldar’s income-generating real estate platform, which has more than Dh49 billion in assets under management.

It also complements the company’s Dh20.1 billion develop-to-hold pipeline, scheduled for delivery over the next four years, as Aldar continues to expand its portfolio of operational real estate assets.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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