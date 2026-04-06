Dh147m investment to create 500 jobs across KEZAD Abu Dhabi, Al Ain industrial zones

Dubai: KEZAD Group said on Monday it has secured five new industrial and logistics projects across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, with total investments of Dh147 million and a combined area exceeding 84,000 square metres.

The developments span multiple sectors, including oilfield chemicals, metal processing, manufacturing and logistics. Projects include an oilfield chemicals blending facility by Haber/Elixir, a car cleaning products plant by Grand Line Industries, and a metal forming and coating facility by Precent Enterprises Metals Coating. Unibal Group Investment and Al Lul Transport & General Contracting will develop industrial and warehousing facilities.

Four projects will be located in KEZAD Al Ain, accounting for more than 37,400 square metres, Dh47 million in investment and about 200 jobs. The fifth project, based in KEZAD Al Ma’mourah in Abu Dhabi, represents over 46,500 square metres, Dh100 million in investment and 300 jobs.

The agreements come as KEZAD expands its industrial base. In 2025, it recorded 73.6 square kilometres of leased land, including 3.3 sq km of new leases, with 67% linked to industrial and manufacturing activity.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.