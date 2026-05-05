Launch at MIITE 2026 as firms plan rollout of 15+ flavours across UAE in Q3 2026
Abu Dhabi: A new UAE-based fresh juice brand is aiming to capture a significant share of the country’s growing beverage market.
Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) and NRTC Group have entered a joint venture to launch Al Ain Taaza, targeting one-third of the UAE’s Dh500 million fresh juice segment within three to five years.
The announcement was made at the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026, currently under way in Abu Dhabi.
The partnership brings together two UAE-based companies under Ghitha Holding to establish a fully domestic operation focused on ultra-fresh juice production. The move reflects increasing activity in the fresh and functional beverages category, which has seen rising consumer demand in recent years.
Under the agreement, NRTC Group will handle fresh produce production, sourcing and processing. The company will rely on its existing infrastructure, including processing facilities and cold chain logistics, to support the operation.
Al Ain Farms Group will contribute its distribution network and manufacturing capabilities, including bottle production. The company’s network reaches more than 23,000 sales points daily across retail outlets, hospitality venues and e-commerce platforms.
“This partnership shows what’s possible when UAE businesses invest in one another’s strengths,” said Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group. “Al Ain Taaza is a product developed by and for the UAE, bringing trusted brands, strong production, and national distribution into one homegrown offering.”
“Al Ain Taaza represents a strategic expansion of our capabilities into high-growth, value-added categories,” said Mohammed Al Rifai, Group CEO of NRTC Group.
“By combining our end-toend expertise in fresh produce production, sourcing, processing, and cold chain infrastructure with Al Ain Farms Group’s brand strength and distribution scale, we are building a platform that delivers consistent quality, supports category growth, and meets rising demand for ultra-fresh products across the UAE.”
The brand is set to launch in the third quarter of 2026 with more than 15 flavours, including refreshments, functional blends and smoothies. Products will be available nationwide from the start.
The joint venture marks an expansion of AAFG’s beverage portfolio and reflects a broader push by Ghitha Holding to develop locally produced food and beverage brands.
The announcement comes amid the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026, which opened on Monday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the theme “Advanced Industry”.
This year’s edition is the largest so far, featuring 1,245 exhibitors — a 73 per cent increase compared to 2025 — and covering 88,000 square metres, up 30 per cent year-on-year.