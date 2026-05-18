Burjeel recognised as healthcare partner of title-winning Al Ain FC

Congratulating the club, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “Al Ain FC’s success is a proud moment for UAE football and a reflection of how sport continues to inspire communities across the country. As the club’s healthcare partner, we are honored to support a team that represents excellence, discipline, and ambition. By bringing together medical expertise, rehabilitation, recovery support, and wellness infrastructure, we aim to help players and teams perform at their best while contributing to the continued growth of football in the UAE.”