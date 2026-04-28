How this new support group is empowering people of determination and their families in the UAE

Community-led POD network offers safe space, guidance, and shared resources
Dubai: A new community-led initiative in the UAE is working to strengthen support for people of determination (POD) and their families by creating a safe, inclusive platform for connection, awareness, and shared resources.
The initiative has reflected a growing focus in the UAE on building community-based systems that go beyond clinical care and extend into everyday support for families.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Aman Sura, director of Advanced Behavioural Learning Environment (ABLE) UK, has noted that the UAE’s supportive environment for social initiatives enables better delivery of services for families.
“It's been phenomenal. What UAE has done is that it has given us the ability to start our business. It's not free but it is affordable. The government sustainability policies are very welcoming when you open a business, which allows us to give all the support for these children,” Sura told Gulf News.
She has emphasised that identifying developmental needs should be seen as a guiding step rather than a stigma.
“Diagnosis is very important, it's not something that you should run away from. It's a way for us to know what support the child should have and not to label them. It's like having diabetes, if you're going to run from it you will not be able to treat it.”
Sura has also highlighted the challenge of affordability in therapy services as costs and outcomes vary depending on individual needs.
“Not everybody can afford therapy because you don't know when or how quickly the child can improve. It all depends on the age of the child, the input, and how much therapies are needed, so parents must know what to do at home.”
According to Almas Aamir, founder and president of Helping Hands Volunteering Team, the launch of the POD Global Support Group is a significant milestone for the community.
The initiative has been designed to strengthen connections, share knowledge, and ensure families feel supported throughout their journey.
“Meeting the POD community and witnessing their strength, purity, and unique spirit was truly moving. These children are truly special, full of innocence, resilience, and they have a beautiful way of touching hearts. This experience has strengthened my commitment to do more for them and to continue creating spaces where they are understood, celebrated, and supported with love and respect,” stated Aamir.
For her part, Pamela Calinog, founder and president of Ausome Family Journey, has shared that the initiative expanded from supporting Filipino families to becoming a more inclusive platform for all communities.
Now, the goal is to support POD families regardless of nationality, background, or type of disability.
“We want to embrace the inclusive world. Every family deserves to be supported and we want to create opportunities across communities. It is a movement of hope, inclusion, and empowerment,” said Calinog in her remarks.
Apart from the launch, a therapy talk on the transition of teenagers on the autism spectrum from childhood to adulthood has also been conducted during the event.
It has brought together organisations, volunteers, and specialists to help families access guidance and practical tools for care. Among the topics discussed have been self care, life skills, leisure, socialisation, assessment, self-regulation, reflex integration, behaviour, and speech, among others.
Organisers have bared that the goal is to complement existing services by creating stronger networks of emotional, educational, and social support for families.
The launch of the POD Global Support Group has taken place on April 26 in Dubai Healthcare City.