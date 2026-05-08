“We have almost seven ports based in the UAE, and we can use any port, any seaport, any airport,” Ameen said in an interview. “We already laid the foundation in the UAE.”

“We need to produce as much as we can in the UAE, then we don’t need to worry about any logistic or any other disturbance around the world,” he said.

“We have sufficient product available all time here,” he said. “One of the key challenges we are taking care of ourselves is to make sure we have good quality food available all time in the UAE.”

“Ghitha is one of the long-term companies, and we know how to manage the challenges,” he said. “We don’t see any difficulties for any challenges. We love to see the challenge. That’s maybe opportunities for us.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.