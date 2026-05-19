CFI launches local stock trading on DFM

By simplifying access to DFM-listed securities, CFI is giving a broader base of investors the opportunity to participate in the UAE’s economic growth story and benefit from diversified investment opportunities.

“This is more than just a product launch, it's a signature moment for investors in the UAE,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “Through CFI, we are delivering on our promise of accessibility, transparency, and market innovation. We want every client to experience the power of investing in the region’s future, directly through the DFM.”

Khalifa Rabba, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Financial Market (DFM) added: “The integration of DFM-listed equities on to CFI’s platform marks a meaningful step in expanding access to Dubai’s capital markets through regulated channels. Expanding connectivity across licensed platforms contributes to greater market participation and aligns with DFM’s continuous efforts to enhance accessibility, liquidity, and the overall investor experience.”