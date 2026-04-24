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UAE in food security 'golden age'

Government backing, climate-ready tech keep UAE in top tier of food-secure nations

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VERTICAL FARM: The UAE is utilising a multi-pronged approach to meet the country’s food demand. Being a trading hub, the UAE is the centre of global food supply chain. The country is also stepping up efforts to support local farmers and explore innovative cultivation methods suitable for the desert climate.
VERTICAL FARM: The UAE is utilising a multi-pronged approach to meet the country’s food demand. Being a trading hub, the UAE is the centre of global food supply chain. The country is also stepping up efforts to support local farmers and explore innovative cultivation methods suitable for the desert climate.
Gulf News

AL AIN: The Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock stated that the current agricultural and food sector landscape is characterised by a wide range of service providers, research institutions, and development platforms, all working together to explore opportunities for integration.

Dr Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Chairman of Department of Agriculture and Livestock (SDAL), explained that the UAE market offers significant opportunities not only for domestic investment but also for exporting Emirati expertise abroad, including products, scientific research, smart control systems, and advanced supply chain and logistics solutions.

In line with this direction, Al Tunaiji said: “Today, during the exhibition, we witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock (SDAL) and the National Agricultural Center.

"This agreement aims to strengthen knowledge exchange and the transfer of expertise and successful experiences between national institutions, creating sustainable channels of cooperation that ensure knowledge is widely shared rather than confined to specific entities.

"It also seeks to enhance institutional and scientific innovation to support the nation’s strategic objectives.”

Global benchmark

Al Tunaiji noted that the UAE has the scientific and logistical capabilities to serve as a global benchmark and a key hub in the agricultural sector, particularly for countries facing similar climate and environmental conditions.

Al Tunaiji noted that the UAE has the scientific and logistical capabilities to serve as a global benchmark and a key hub in the agricultural sector, particularly for countries facing similar climate and environmental conditions.

He also praised the strong government support and ongoing oversight at the highest levels, stressing that this backing is a key driver of the UAE’s competitiveness, helping the country maintain its position among the world’s top 10 nations in innovation and food security, in line with the leadership’s vision of building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

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