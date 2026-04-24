Emirates Agriculture Conference & Exhibition 2026 highlights economic value of local products, investment in food industries

Panellists included Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Khalifa Musabbeh Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of IKTVA Foundation; Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; and Dhafer Rashid Al Qasimi, CEO of Silal Group. The discussion was moderated by Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Regions Sector.