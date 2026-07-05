Session explored flexible policies to support innovation and sustainable food systems
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), organized an expanded session titled "Future-Ready Regulations That Embrace Innovation and Advance Sustainability in the Agriculture and Food Safety Sector".
The event was held as part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop a flexible, forward-looking regulatory environment that supports innovation in the agriculture and food sectors.
Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector, opened the session, in the presence of representatives from federal and local government entities, alongside leading international experts specializing in agricultural and food legislation and policy.