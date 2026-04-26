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UAE agriculture conference turns focus to future sustainability

Experts highlight role of families, science and youth in strengthening food security

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Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Experts push science, policy and community role in sustainable farming.
Experts push science, policy and community role in sustainable farming.

Discussions at the fourth day of the UAE Agricultural Conference and Exhibition 2026 shifted focus from showcasing projects to looking deeper into the future of the sector, with experts highlighting the role of families in building a more sustainable agricultural system.

Held at ADNEC Al Ain, the event brought together universities, researchers and industry players to address key challenges linked to food security and climate change.

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Focus on science and future challenges

Sessions on the fourth day focused on research and data, with experts presenting studies on how environmental changes are affecting agriculture.

One of the main topics was the impact of rising temperatures on livestock. Researchers said heat stress is already affecting animal health, reducing productivity and increasing the risk of disease.

They added that the effects go beyond quantity, also impacting meat quality and overall production standards.

To address this, experts discussed solutions such as developing livestock breeds that can handle harsh conditions, using cooling systems on farms, and improving feeding methods to increase efficiency.

Digital tools, including artificial intelligence, were also highlighted as useful in monitoring animal health and improving farm management.

Genomics and food security

Genomics was another key topic, with experts saying it can help improve both crop and animal production.

Studies showed that analysing genetic traits can support the development of stronger and more productive breeds, while also improving resistance to diseases.

Participants said these tools can help farmers produce more using fewer resources, but stressed the need for clear rules to ensure safe and responsible use.

Linking policy and research

Experts also stressed the importance of connecting research with government policies.

They said strong coordination between authorities, academic institutions and the private sector is needed to build a system that can respond to future challenges.

Accurate data and research, they added, should guide decisions to improve sustainability and long-term planning.

Family plays key role

Alongside the scientific discussions, the conference also highlighted the role of families in supporting agriculture.

Participants said families play an important role in passing knowledge and encouraging younger generations to stay connected to the sector.

They added that supporting families can help strengthen local production and promote sustainable practices.

Empowering young farmers

One of the key initiatives discussed was the “Young Farmer Seal”, launched by the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture.

The initiative aims to support young farmers and recognise high-quality agricultural projects based on sustainability and innovation.

Officials said the programme will help young people move beyond traditional farming and take on more advanced, business-focused roles in the sector.

It also aims to improve market access for local products and increase trust among consumers.

Looking ahead

 

As the conference nears its end, participants said the focus should now shift to turning ideas into real projects.

They added that combining research, policy and community efforts will be key to building a strong and sustainable food system in the UAE.

The discussions highlighted how the sector is evolving, with greater emphasis on innovation, youth involvement and long-term planning to ensure food security for the future.

Ali Al HammadiReporter
Related Topics:
EnvironmentAbu Dhabi

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