New UAE farming tech cuts energy by 60% and saves water

AI-powered system helps farmers improve yields and reduce waste
Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has announced the adoption of the “Advanced Agriculture 4.0” system, as part of its efforts to support digital transformation in the agricultural sector.
Officials said the system marks a shift from traditional farming methods to a more modern, data-driven approach that uses smart technologies to improve productivity and resource use.
The system relies on a range of technologies, including sensors, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and automated control systems.
These tools allow farmers to monitor agricultural operations in real time and make decisions based on accurate data.
Officials said the system also uses cloud platforms to manage data and improve efficiency across farming processes.
ADAFSA said the system supports more precise use of resources by tracking factors such as soil moisture and temperature.
This helps farmers adjust irrigation and reduce water waste.
Field results showed that energy use in greenhouses dropped by more than 60%, while cooling water use was reduced by around 37%, without affecting production.
Artificial intelligence is also used to analyse data and predict conditions such as heat stress, helping improve planning and crop management.
Officials said the system helps improve the quality and stability of agricultural production.
It also reduces losses after harvest and supports better management across the supply chain.
These improvements are expected to strengthen local food production and support long-term food security in Abu Dhabi.
The Authority said the system will be showcased at the UAE Agricultural Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Al Ain.
In a related development, researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi have completed a study on developing more sustainable crops.
The research focused on the importance of protecting wild fruit trees and using their genetic diversity to improve future agriculture.
The study, published in Current Biology, found that modern apples developed through ongoing interaction with wild apple species.
Amandine Cornille, lead author of the study, said wild trees still play an important role in improving crop resilience.
She explained that these trees contain traits that can help farmers develop crops that are more resistant to disease and climate changes.
Researchers said the findings highlight the need to protect wild plant species as a key resource for future agriculture.
Officials added that combining modern technology with scientific research will help build a more sustainable and resilient food system in the UAE.