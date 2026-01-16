Four startups win UAE FoodTech Challenge, focus on waste reduction and food security

Innovators aim to transform agriculture, cut waste, and boost climate resilience
Abu Dhabi: The third edition of the UAE FoodTech Challenge concluded at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, with four international startups crowned winners for solutions that strengthen food production and reduce waste in climate-stressed regions.
From over 1,200 entries from 113 countries, ten finalists pitched live before an international panel, with four startups emerging as winners at the awards ceremony on the main stage.
In the Climate-Smart Food Production category, Permia Sensing and HyveGeo were selected. Permia Sensing leverages AI, bioacoustic sensors, and drones to monitor tree health, helping farmers detect stress, pests, and water issues early. Currently covering 15,000 hectares of palm farms in Sri Lanka, the team plans to adapt the system for use across the UAE.
HyveGeo converts agricultural waste into microbe-rich biochar to enhance soil quality. Already active in the UAE, the startup plans to expand research and launch new pilots in the Global South.
In the Food Loss and Waste Reduction category, Akorn Technology and Flybox took top honours. Akorn produces an edible coating for fruits and vegetables that slows ripening and reduces moisture loss, extending shelf life. Already in use in Egypt and Ghana, it will now be tested under UAE conditions.
Flybox uses black soldier fly larvae to convert food and farm waste into protein and fertiliser. Housed in shipping containers, the system is already operational in parts of Africa and will now expand to the UAE with local partners.
The winners share a $2 million prize and gain access to pilot opportunities, mentorship, and investors to scale their solutions in the UAE.
Rima Al Mokarrab, Chair of Tamkeen and Co-Chair of the FoodTech Challenge, said the competition advances the UAE’s long-term food security goals. “These startups join a growing group who have raised funding and launched projects in the UAE and beyond,” she said.
Larry Kotch, CEO and co-founder of Flybox, said the win comes with responsibility. “Our technology manages organic waste while producing animal feed. The dual impact is what made us stand out. We plan to set up an R&D centre with the University of Sharjah and a large composting site in Kenya.”
HyveGeo CEO Abdulaziz bin Redha added, “The challenge highlights the UAE as a launchpad for agri-tech. Our desert-ready solution addresses soil health and water efficiency simultaneously.”
Permia Sensing CEO Efrem de Paiva said, “Winning is a responsibility. Palm trees matter in the UAE, and our focus is turning data into actionable insights for farmers.”
Akorn Technology founder Anthony Zografos said recognition gives the company momentum to establish research and pilot production in the UAE within the next year.
Organised by the UAE Presidential Court’s International Affairs Office and Tamkeen, the FoodTech Challenge positions the UAE as a hub for practical, scalable solutions for regions facing food and climate pressures worldwide.
