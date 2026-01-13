2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize celebrates global innovators transforming lives and the planet

The prize showcases how practical innovation can deliver measurable impact at scale
From AI tools improving childhood development to climate-smart housing and youth-led solutions in the world’s most vulnerable communities, the 2026 winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize showcase how practical innovation can deliver measurable impact at scale.
The Zayed Sustainability Prize has announced its 2026 winners, recognising outstanding organisations and schools whose pioneering solutions are addressing critical challenges across health, food, energy, water and climate action, while empowering the next generation of sustainability leaders worldwide.
The winners and the categories :
Type: SME | Reach: 179 countries
Jade was honoured for its AI-powered, game-based platform that enables early detection and personalised intervention for autism, ADHD and other developmental conditions. The solution has already supported more than 180,000 people globally and has been adopted in over 450 schools, significantly reducing diagnostic waiting times and improving learning engagement.
Founder and CEO Ronaldo Lima Cohin Ribeiro said the award marks “a milestone for every child we aim to support,” adding that Jade’s goal is to reach five million children within the next five years.
Type: SME
N&E Innovations is upcycling agricultural and food waste into biodegradable, antimicrobial food-safe coatings and packaging that extend shelf life and cut post-harvest losses. To date, the company has benefited more than 80,000 people, sold over 400,000 sustainable packs and upcycled two tonnes of food waste, achieving a patented 99.9 per cent antimicrobial effectiveness.
Founder and Managing Director Didi Gan described the award as “a win for every woman who dares to dream big and drive change through science.”
Type: NPO | Reach: 68 countries
The BASE Foundation received the prize for its Cooling-as-a-Service model, which removes upfront costs and accelerates access to energy-efficient, low-carbon cooling systems. The initiative now benefits more than 160,000 people annually, saving over 130 GWh of electricity and avoiding 81,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year, while creating 2,500 green jobs.
Managing Director Daniel Magallón said the recognition reinforces the belief that financial returns and environmental impact “can go hand in hand.”
Type: SME
Stattus4 deploys AI-powered sound and pressure sensors that allow utilities to detect and fix leaks in real time through a scalable SaaS platform. Its technology now benefits over four million people, saving an estimated 5.56 billion litres of water every day and helping utilities reduce water losses by up to 70 per cent.
CEO and Co-founder Marília Lara said the award would allow the company to reinvest in its people and technology to “keep pursuing our purpose: saving the world’s water.”
Type: NPO
Build up Nepal produces low-carbon, earthquake-resilient interlocking eco-bricks that replace coal-fired bricks, offering safer and greener housing. The organisation has supported more than 58,000 people, produced 3.3 million eco-bricks and built over 12,100 resilient homes, while creating 1,900 green jobs.
Co-founder Björn Söderberg said the prize would accelerate efforts to replicate the solution across South Asia and beyond.
The Americas – Mamawi Atosketan Native School (Canada)
Students are building a climate-controlled hydroponic farm rooted in Indigenous knowledge to combat food insecurity in Northern Alberta, producing more than 2,600 pounds of vegetables annually using 70 per cent less water.
A circular, zero-waste system integrating duck farming and catfish aquaculture will deliver affordable protein, train over 300 students annually and support replication across 30 schools.
Hearing-impaired students are leading a hands-on sustainability project combining rainwater harvesting, smart agriculture and recycling, cutting water use by up to 60 per cent while producing 300 kg of vegetables each month.
Students are developing an AI-powered, solar-driven wildfire prevention system using drones and thermal sensors to protect 1,200 hectares of land and avoid 20,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.
The school is transforming into a renewable-energy and water-security hub, installing solar and wind systems to power the entire campus and a nearby hospital, reducing more than 120 tonnes of CO₂ annually.
Through the “Future of Good Life” project, students are helping rice farmers cut methane emissions by up to 40 per cent using water-saving AWD techniques and low-cost sensors.
Together, the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize winners demonstrate how technology, community action and youth leadership can converge to deliver real-world solutions – proving that sustainability is no longer a vision for tomorrow, but a reality being built today.
