2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize celebrates global innovators transforming lives and the planet

The prize showcases how practical innovation can deliver measurable impact at scale

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
From AI tools improving childhood development to climate-smart housing and youth-led solutions in the world’s most vulnerable communities, the 2026 winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize showcase how practical innovation can deliver measurable impact at scale.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize has announced its 2026 winners, recognising outstanding organisations and schools whose pioneering solutions are addressing critical challenges across health, food, energy, water and climate action, while empowering the next generation of sustainability leaders worldwide.

The winners and the categories :

1. Health – Jade (United Arab Emirates)

Type: SME | Reach: 179 countries

Jade was honoured for its AI-powered, game-based platform that enables early detection and personalised intervention for autism, ADHD and other developmental conditions. The solution has already supported more than 180,000 people globally and has been adopted in over 450 schools, significantly reducing diagnostic waiting times and improving learning engagement.

Founder and CEO Ronaldo Lima Cohin Ribeiro said the award marks “a milestone for every child we aim to support,” adding that Jade’s goal is to reach five million children within the next five years.

2. Food – N&E Innovations (Singapore)

Type: SME

N&E Innovations is upcycling agricultural and food waste into biodegradable, antimicrobial food-safe coatings and packaging that extend shelf life and cut post-harvest losses. To date, the company has benefited more than 80,000 people, sold over 400,000 sustainable packs and upcycled two tonnes of food waste, achieving a patented 99.9 per cent antimicrobial effectiveness.

Founder and Managing Director Didi Gan described the award as “a win for every woman who dares to dream big and drive change through science.”

3. Energy – BASE Foundation (Switzerland)

Type: NPO | Reach: 68 countries

The BASE Foundation received the prize for its Cooling-as-a-Service model, which removes upfront costs and accelerates access to energy-efficient, low-carbon cooling systems. The initiative now benefits more than 160,000 people annually, saving over 130 GWh of electricity and avoiding 81,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year, while creating 2,500 green jobs.

Managing Director Daniel Magallón said the recognition reinforces the belief that financial returns and environmental impact “can go hand in hand.”

4. Water – Stattus4 (Brazil)

Type: SME

Stattus4 deploys AI-powered sound and pressure sensors that allow utilities to detect and fix leaks in real time through a scalable SaaS platform. Its technology now benefits over four million people, saving an estimated 5.56 billion litres of water every day and helping utilities reduce water losses by up to 70 per cent.

CEO and Co-founder Marília Lara said the award would allow the company to reinvest in its people and technology to “keep pursuing our purpose: saving the world’s water.”

5. Climate Action – Build up Nepal (Nepal)

Type: NPO

Build up Nepal produces low-carbon, earthquake-resilient interlocking eco-bricks that replace coal-fired bricks, offering safer and greener housing. The organisation has supported more than 58,000 people, produced 3.3 million eco-bricks and built over 12,100 resilient homes, while creating 1,900 green jobs.

Co-founder Björn Söderberg said the prize would accelerate efforts to replicate the solution across South Asia and beyond.

6. Global High Schools Category: Youth Leading the Change

The Americas – Mamawi Atosketan Native School (Canada)

Students are building a climate-controlled hydroponic farm rooted in Indigenous knowledge to combat food insecurity in Northern Alberta, producing more than 2,600 pounds of vegetables annually using 70 per cent less water.

7. Sub-Saharan Africa – Kyanja High School (Uganda)

A circular, zero-waste system integrating duck farming and catfish aquaculture will deliver affordable protein, train over 300 students annually and support replication across 30 schools.

8. Middle East & North Africa – Al Rajaa School for the Deaf (Jordan)

Hearing-impaired students are leading a hands-on sustainability project combining rainwater harvesting, smart agriculture and recycling, cutting water use by up to 60 per cent while producing 300 kg of vegetables each month.

9. Europe & Central Asia – Bodrum Anatolian High School (Türkiye)

Students are developing an AI-powered, solar-driven wildfire prevention system using drones and thermal sensors to protect 1,200 hectares of land and avoid 20,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

10. South Asia – Faafu Atoll Education Center (Maldives)

The school is transforming into a renewable-energy and water-security hub, installing solar and wind systems to power the entire campus and a nearby hospital, reducing more than 120 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

11. East Asia & Pacific – Ruamrudee International School (Thailand)

Through the “Future of Good Life” project, students are helping rice farmers cut methane emissions by up to 40 per cent using water-saving AWD techniques and low-cost sensors.

Together, the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize winners demonstrate how technology, community action and youth leadership can converge to deliver real-world solutions – proving that sustainability is no longer a vision for tomorrow, but a reality being built today.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
