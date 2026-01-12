Sheikh Mansour Award spurs agricultural innovation and sustainability in UAE

UAE Ministry of Climate Change supports hydroponic technologies to boost modern farming.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award: A Platform to Foster Innovation and Support Local Production
Abu Dhabi Integrates Technology and Advanced Techniques to Achieve Sustainability and Food Security
The pavilion of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, organized a panel discussion on agricultural innovation and the strategy of integrating technology and advanced techniques to achieve sustainability and food security.
The session hosted Hamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Emirates Agricultural Pioneers Association and Founder of Gracia Agricultural Group.
The discussion was attended by Mubarak Al Qasili Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Committee for Festivals and Associated Competitions within the Award, along with a number of officials, farmers, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders in the agricultural sector.
Moderated by Shaikha Al Abdouli from the Communication and Community Engagement Department at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the session explored the Award’s role in promoting agricultural innovation and supporting local production. It also highlighted the current state of modern agriculture in the UAE, its future prospects, and the role of innovation and advanced technologies in achieving sustainability and food security.
During the session, Hamed Al Hamed emphasized that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award is one of the most important national initiatives that has driven a qualitative transformation in the agricultural sector not only through financial support, but also by stimulating innovation, strengthening institutional practices, facilitating knowledge exchange, and enabling participants to engage with successful local and international experiences.
As one of the Award’s recipients, he explained that participation in such awards motivates farmers to develop their projects and enhance the quality of their initiatives. He noted that Gracia Group has won several major and subsidiary awards at both local and international levels and continues to participate in various forums, driven by its belief in giving back to the country
He added that the concept of agriculture in the UAE has gone beyond the traditional notion of “land, seed, and water” to become a comprehensive economic ecosystem based on science, strategic planning, modern technology, and brand building. Today, Gracia Group stands as a leading national model in this direction, operating as an integrated agricultural ecosystem that encompasses more than 30 different sectors under the umbrella of modern agriculture.
He pointed out that the challenges facing agriculture in the UAE are far less severe than those in many greener countries, thanks to the support of the wise leadership, the country’s advanced infrastructure, continuous government backing, and clear policies that foster innovation and agricultural investment. These enablers, he said, have empowered farmers to undertake pioneering agricultural ventures that were once considered impossible.
He stressed that modern agriculture has opened broad horizons for investment, affirming that agricultural technology is a means rather than an end, and must be optimally leveraged to enhance the quality of local production.
He further explained that Gracia Group relies on smart farming systems and artificial intelligence to rationalize water consumption, improve nutrient management, enhance product quality, and make data-driven decisions informed by field experience achieving greater efficiency and long-term sustainability.
Al Hamed underscored the importance of fostering a culture of cooperation and integration among farmers, noting that collaboration and the exchange of expertise accelerate growth and deliver better outcomes for the sector as a whole.
He added that local agriculture today constitutes a key pillar in strengthening food security, praising the Award’s pioneering role in supporting local production and providing all the enablers of excellence and success for farmers.
He concluded by calling on farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs to take advantage of this inspiring platform and participate in the Award, affirming the readiness of the Emirates Agricultural Pioneers Association and Gracia Group to provide support and advisory services to participants.
The desert environment accounts for more than three quarters of the UAE’s total land area. The country ranks second globally, after Kuwait, on the water stress index at 1,667%, meaning it requires more than 16 times its available renewable freshwater resources to meet its needs.
Accordingly, the UAE has adopted diversified agricultural methods that rely minimally on water and fertile soil. This approach enabled the country to increase the value added of its agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sector from USD 2.6 billion in 2014 to USD 3.1 billion in 2019—surpassing the contribution of the same sector in countries richer in water resources such as Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, and Costa Rica, according to data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The UAE makes intensive use of technology to support agriculture; more importantly, it has created an enabling environment to employ technology in a balanced manner across all sub-indicators of food security: availability, accessibility, quality and safety, sustainability, and resilience.
The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment supports the adoption of hydroponic technologies among farmers. These systems use nutrient-rich water to grow plants without soil, or with very limited soil, saving between 70% and 90% of water and approximately 99% of the land area required for traditional farming at a cost comparable to conventional cultivation on fertile land. Moreover, vertical farms operate in a fully automated manner and provide consistent crop yields throughout the seasons.
In this context, Her Excellency Mariam Al Meheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, inaugurated on 15 February 2023 the world’s largest indoor vertical farming facility in Abu Dhabi.
