Sheikh Mansour Award spurs agricultural innovation and sustainability in UAE

Accordingly, the UAE has adopted diversified agricultural methods that rely minimally on water and fertile soil. This approach enabled the country to increase the value added of its agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sector from USD 2.6 billion in 2014 to USD 3.1 billion in 2019—surpassing the contribution of the same sector in countries richer in water resources such as Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, and Costa Rica, according to data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).