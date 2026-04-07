What’s on the agenda at the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026

Minister highlights innovation, youth engagement, and food security goals
Dubai: The upcoming Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 will serve as a key platform to advance sustainable farming practices, strengthen food security, and foster collaboration across the agricultural sector in line with the UAE’S national food security strategy 2051.
Speaking at a press conference today held at the Emirates Towers in Dubai, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, minister of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, has outlined the vision and objectives of the event, which will take place from April 22 to 26 at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain in Abu Dhabi.
“The world that we know is changing in an unprecedented phase. Food is not just a commodity, rather it’s a political cornerstone and a decisive tool for societies all over the world. In the UAE, we set things up not just when a crisis happens but it’s pre-emptive,” said Al Dahak in her remarks.
The conference and exhibition has been set to bring together farmers, investors, experts, government entities, and research institutions under one roof, creating opportunities to exchange knowledge and showcase the latest innovations in agriculture.
Officials have emphasised that the event is designed to strengthen public–private partnerships and accelerate the adoption of modern farming solutions in line with national sustainability goals.
“We design a knowledge program that attracts more than 50 speakers in this field and more than 40 panel discussions to discuss trajectories,” stated Al Dahak.
According to Al Dahak, a major highlight of the event will be its focus on advanced agricultural technologies and sustainability-driven solutions tailored to the country’s environment.
Moreover, the exhibition will feature companies and innovators presenting cutting-edge tools aimed at improving productivity while conserving natural resources.
“This pathway, we transfer their solution from the laboratory to the market directly. We showcase the latest developmemts and solutions to the challeneges. We harness our own solutions to the entrepreneurs found here in the country,” explained Al Dahak.
The event has been eyed to boost local farm production by providing Emirati farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs with access to new markets, technologies, and investment opportunities.
A dedicated farmers’ market will run alongside the exhibition, offering locally grown produce and products directly to consumers, while promoting homegrown agriculture.
“The Emirati farmer is at the core of this event. Our main goal is to support and connect them to global markets. This year, we would expand to an exterior phase that would focus on domestic animal sectors and others,” shared Al Dahak.
She has also revealed that there will be special sections for honey and date products.
Additionally, youth engagement will be central to the conference, with initiatives designed to encourage young Emiratis to explore careers in agriculture and agri-tech.
Panel discussions and interactive sessions have been in place to inspire innovation and entrepreneurship among the next generation.
“We will be launching a number of projects and suggestions to enhance the presence of the youth in the agriculture sector. This, to connect the members of the family to the land and in the commercial side of things,” said Al Dahak.
The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 aligns with the UAE’s broader efforts to enhance food security and sustainability, particularly in the face of challenges.
By fostering collaboration and executing practical solutions, the event is expected to contribute to long-term resilience in the country’s agricultural sector.
“Our role is to transfer this passion for the land from the exhibition to the society and make agriculture an essential part of their life,” concluded Al Dahak.