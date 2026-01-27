The forum was inaugurated on Tuesday by Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Cooperative, and Rashid Abdullah Bin Huwaiden, Executive Director of the Supply Chain Sector, and will run until February 1, daily from 4pm to 10pm, in the outdoor area of the mall.

Sharjah Cooperative, in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), has launched the 6th Farmers’ Forum at Rahmania Mall under the slogan “Our roots are the foundation of our future”, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening food security and supporting the role of the family in sustainable development.

The event aligns with Sharjah’s vision of building a sustainable food system by supporting local production and enhancing reliance on national resources. It also coincides with the objectives of the Year of the Family, which focuses on strengthening family stability and encouraging community participation in development.

