Forum, held in partnership with MOCCAE, runs until February 1 at Rahmania Mall
Sharjah Cooperative, in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), has launched the 6th Farmers’ Forum at Rahmania Mall under the slogan “Our roots are the foundation of our future”, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening food security and supporting the role of the family in sustainable development.
The forum was inaugurated on Tuesday by Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Cooperative, and Rashid Abdullah Bin Huwaiden, Executive Director of the Supply Chain Sector, and will run until February 1, daily from 4pm to 10pm, in the outdoor area of the mall.
The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club, and Dr Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE, along with officials, media representatives and participating farmers.
The event aligns with Sharjah’s vision of building a sustainable food system by supporting local production and enhancing reliance on national resources. It also coincides with the objectives of the Year of the Family, which focuses on strengthening family stability and encouraging community participation in development.
The forum features an integrated exhibition with 25 dedicated booths showcasing Emirati organic agricultural products, fresh local produce, organic honey, and goods produced by beekeepers and productive families. Visitors can purchase directly from farmers, supporting local supply chains and strengthening trust between producers and consumers.
As part of the community engagement programme, the forum includes a “Shop and Win” initiative, offering instant gifts to shoppers who spend Dh200, aimed at encouraging support for national products.
Al Junaid said the Farmers’ Forum reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who places strong emphasis on agriculture as a cornerstone of food security, sustainability and quality of life.
He noted that empowering local farmers is a strategic priority for Sharjah Cooperative, adding that the forum goes beyond marketing to serve as a platform for awareness, knowledge exchange and community engagement.
Bin Huwaiden said the forum provides a practical model for strengthening local supply chains by connecting farmers directly with consumers, contributing to market stability and the resilience of the national food system.
He added that cooperation with MOCCAE and other partners plays a vital role in supporting farmers, improving product competitiveness and advancing national sustainability goals.
The event also includes interactive workshops for children, educational activities promoting sustainable agriculture, and a dedicated section for productive families to encourage home-based innovation and strengthen family participation in economic activity.
Cultural performances and children’s entertainment marked the opening ceremony, during which participating farmers and supporting government and private entities were honoured for their contributions to the agricultural sector and food security ecosystem.
The 6th Farmers’ Forum continues until February 1, offering a mix of direct marketing, awareness programmes and family-oriented activities, reinforcing Sharjah Cooperative’s commitment to supporting local farmers, strengthening food security and positioning agriculture as a pillar of a sustainable future.
