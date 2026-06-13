How UAE food supplies stayed moving during shipping disruption

“The earliest indicators we tracked were extended transit times on key routes and a sharp rise in container freight rates, which prompted us to accelerate already-established contingency protocols rather than design new ones from scratch. What changed was the cadence and intensity, not the framework,” he said.

“Speed at that scale is the outcome of years of preparation, lessons learned from other scenarios, like Covid, or Red Sea Crisis. Diversification must be designed long before it is needed; if it is assembled in response to events, it is already too late.”

“The impact at farm level is significant. AI models that help optimise planting windows, for example, can shift yields by as much as 10 percent. That is a 10% increase in food with no increase in footprint, no additional land, no additional water, no additional inputs.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.