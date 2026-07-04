IndiGo, Air India issue travel advisory as Mumbai rains disrupt flights

Passengers urged to check flight status amid Mumbai rain-related delays
Indian carriers IndiGo and Air India have issued travel advisories as heavy rainfall continues to disrupt normal life in Mumbai and nearby regions, impacting flight operations and causing delays.
In Mumbai, heavy showers led to severe waterlogging in areas including Mahim, causing major traffic congestion and disrupting vehicular movement. Similar conditions were reported across other parts of the city, with several roads submerged.
With heavy rainfall expected to continue, civic authorities have urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel and remain indoors unless necessary.
IndiGo said bad weather over Mumbai has affected flight schedules and assured passengers that operations are being closely monitored.
The airline urged travellers to stay updated on their flight status via its website or mobile app, adding that ground teams are assisting passengers to ensure smooth travel despite disruptions.
“We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be safely and smoothly,” the airline said.
Air India also issued an advisory warning that heavy rain may impact flight operations to and from Mumbai.
On July 2, the airline said it is closely tracking the situation and making efforts to minimise disruption, while requesting passengers to check updated flight status before heading to the airport.
“Our ground teams at Mumbai will extend every possible assistance. Your patience and understanding are sincerely appreciated,” the airline said.
The advisories come as heavy showers continue to lash Maharashtra, causing severe waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, including Mahim, and disrupting traffic movement across the city.
Similar conditions were reported in Navi Mumbai, where roads near Turbhe railway station and stretches of the Thane–Belapur Road were submerged, affecting daily commuters. The incessant rain disrupted normal life, with water entering homes and shops, while authorities issued alerts in vulnerable areas.
The IMD has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places across Mumbai and adjoining districts over the next 24 hours. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad remain under red alert, with similar conditions expected to continue.
Officials have also extended the red alert for Palghar district for July 5.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai for the afternoon session following an “extremely heavy rainfall” warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In an official statement, the civic body said the decision was taken in view of the IMD’s red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and to ensure student safety.
“All schools and colleges in Mumbai shall remain closed for the afternoon session today, July 4, 2026,” the BMC said.
According to the BMC, heavy rainfall and strong winds in the past 24 hours led to more than 91 incidents of fallen trees and branches, around 30 short circuits, and 19 wall collapse cases across Mumbai.
Authorities remain on alert as forecasts indicate continued rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra.
Emergency teams remain deployed across affected areas to clear debris, restore movement and manage flood-hit zones as Mumbai continues to grapple with intense monsoon conditions.
With inputs from ANI