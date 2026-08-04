Air India flight delay: How Kerala man won ₹136,000 compensation after 9-year legal battle

Nine-year fight ends with payout over missed Saudi flight and airport ordeal
A Kerala man has won a nine-year legal battle against Air India after a delayed flight left him stranded overnight at Mumbai airport and forced him to spend thousands of rupees to return to his job in Saudi Arabia.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Thiruvananthapuram, ordered Air India to pay Kapildev ₹136,000 (about Dh5,600) in compensation for financial losses, mental distress and legal expenses caused by the disruption, according to a case reported by Onmanorama.
Kapildev, a 42-year-old driver working in Saudi Arabia, was returning from Kerala after leave in September 2017. He was booked on an Air India connecting journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai, followed by a flight to Saudi Arabia.
The domestic flight was delayed by more than two hours. Despite checking with airline staff about the impact on his connecting flight, he reached Mumbai to find that his international flight had already departed.
With no affordable seats available on the next Saudi-bound flight, Kapildev’s family arranged around ₹49,000 (about Dh2,000) through a travel agency in Saudi Arabia for a new ticket.
Including the unused ticket cost, he said his total financial loss was around ₹83,000 (about Dh3,400). He also alleged that Air India did not provide accommodation or adequate assistance while he waited overnight at Mumbai airport.
Air India denied any deficiency in service, saying the delay was caused by the late arrival of the incoming aircraft. The airline said it attempted to contact passengers, provided refreshments and tried to arrange an alternative flight.
The commission ruled in Kapildev’s favour, saying Air India failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify the delay or prove that the disruption was beyond its control.
The airline was directed to pay:
₹83,000 (about Dh3,400) for financial losses
₹50,000 (about Dh2,000) for mental agony
₹3,000 (about Dh120) towards legal costs
The total compensation amounted to ₹136,000 (about Dh5,600).
Kapildev told Onmanorama that the case was not only about compensation but also about reminding passengers that they have legal options when airlines fail to provide adequate support during travel disruptions.