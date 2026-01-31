Flight delayed over unruly passenger behaviour during luggage assistance
Two passengers on a flight from Goa to Delhi were offloaded after allegedly misbehaving with cabin crew, causing a delay of more than 1.5 hours.
According to India Today, the incident began when cabin crew were assisting passengers with overhead luggage. The travellers reportedly objected, sparking a verbal altercation.
The disagreement escalated when one passenger allegedly became aggressive, verbally abused a crew member, and pushed them. Despite attempts to calm the situation, both continued to act disruptively.
In line with safety protocols, the crew decided to offload both passengers. Reports suggest one passenger initially refused to leave, made phone calls, and resisted until other travellers intervened.
The disruption led to a departure delay of more than 90 minutes. Visuals showed the passengers misbehaving at the aircraft entry gate before being removed. Airlines have strict protocols against unruly behaviour, which can lead to removal from flights and legal consequences.
