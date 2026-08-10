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From unlimited dim sums to Padel and pour: Top dining deals in UAE this August

Make the most of this month’s meal deals across the UAE

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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From unlimited dim sums to Padel and pour: Top dining deals in UAE this August
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This is the glaze on the roast, the ganache on the chocolate, the sugar in your beverage – this is a list of the fun moments you could have this month with friends or family that revolve around food.

The UAE, as you know, is food capital. Make the most of the deals on meals around the country this month. Planners at the ready…get, set, go.

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JA Ocean View Hotel

It’s game on at this stopover — the deal comes with a match, i.e. a 60-minute session of padel, a bar bite and a beverage after. For a bit of chatter, laughter, and play, try out the padel and pour deal.

Price: Dh169 (per person)

When: Daily

Where: JA Ocean View Hotel

Jun’s

For a journey through flavours, sign up for Jun’s seven-course chef’s tasting menu, aptly named Short Story Volume 3. You’ll find the essence of a dish with every course, even if the ingredients seem unusual – think lobster pani puri that will make you nostalgic for that tangy street food of India and wonton in ‘rasam soup’ - a hot and sour favourite.

 Price: Dh255

When: Daily

Where: Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd

Shang Palace

Grab your chopsticks – you are going to want a pair for this one. Indulge in all the dim sums your heart desires at Shang Palance, where you can pick up a pocket of protein wrapped in a thin layer of dough, steamed or fried to perfection. And while the dim sum sits at the centre of this experience, there are also wok-fried specialties and interactive live stations with Cantonese specials and desserts to try out.

Price: Dh298 (soft beverages); Dh398 (select beverages); Dh698 (premium). Buy one get one free offer

When: Saturdays

Where: Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

The Banyan Brunch Club at Alizée

Armchair travel just got a serious upgrade with a Sunday brunch that syncs the vibe of the Riviera with the chicness of French cuisine. The Banyan Brunch Club serves the nosh in sharing platters and has a corner for the kids along with their very own mini-meal.  Want to stay on for a little dip in the pool? Pool and beach access is a quiet Dh150 add-on.

Price: Free (under 4); kids (5-12): Dh175; Dh495 (soft drinks); Dh595 (house beverages); Dh795 (premium)

When: Sundays

Where: Bluewaters Island

The Great Bombay Summer Festival

Stay cool this summer with a menu that reads like a love letter to Mumbai – there are kulfi lollipops, wedges of dried mango dusted with chilli-salt, and other sweet treats.

Price: A la carte

When: Until end August

Where: Batliwala & Co.

The Gallery

While this is not book club invite, it does come with reading recommendations that will have you smiling. Head to H Dubai’s The Gallery before August 9 with a pre-loved book and you can swap it for another title. Enjoy turning the first few pages as you sip on a special afternoon tea and tuck into savoury bites and sweet treats.

Price: A la carte

When: Until Aug 14

Where: The Gallery, H Dubai

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