From unlimited dim sums to Padel and pour: Top dining deals in UAE this August

Grab your chopsticks – you are going to want a pair for this one. Indulge in all the dim sums your heart desires at Shang Palance, where you can pick up a pocket of protein wrapped in a thin layer of dough, steamed or fried to perfection. And while the dim sum sits at the centre of this experience, there are also wok-fried specialties and interactive live stations with Cantonese specials and desserts to try out.