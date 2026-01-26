Event doubles in size, spans Expo City and DWTC, with 195 countries taking part
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday visited Gulfood 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, underscoring the UAE’s growing role in global food trade.
“During my visit today to the Gulfood 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, which in its expansion we have invested Dh10 billion to enable it to host large-scale events,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his X account.
Gulfood 2026 is being held across two major venues — Expo City Dubai and the Dubai World Trade Centre — reflecting the event’s rapid growth and rising global significance.
“Gulfood, which is also being held simultaneously at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is one of Dubai’s standout annual events. Its scale has doubled by 100 per cent compared with the previous edition, with participation from 195 countries and 8,500 companies showcasing more than 1.5 million products, placing it among the largest events of its kind globally,” he said.
The exhibition has doubled in size this year, supported by a $2.7 billion expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre, underlining Dubai’s long-term vision to position itself as a global hub for large-scale trade events, innovation and international collaboration.
The Vice President highlighted the UAE’s strategic role in global food markets, particularly at a time when supply chains are under pressure worldwide.
“The UAE plays a vital role regionally and internationally in supporting food trade and strengthening supply chains. It has been and will continue to be a central hub for trade between East and West.”
He also said Dubai will continue to serve as a global meeting point for cooperation across strategic industries.
“Dubai will continue to serve as a global meeting point for integrated efforts and the development of solutions across strategic sectors, and as a destination that supports the advancement of sustainable solutions that enhance quality of life,” he said.
Gulfood 2026 brings together more than 8,500 exhibitors from 195 countries, showcasing over 1.5 million products spanning agriculture, food manufacturing, processing and distribution. Organisers say the scale and diversity of the exhibition reinforce its role as a leading global sourcing and networking platform for the food industry.
During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by senior members of Dubai’s leadership, including Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
He visited several national pavilions, including those of the United States, India, Italy, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Spain, Russia and Ukraine, where he was briefed on food products, agricultural innovations and export capabilities.
