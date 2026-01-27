Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours Gulfood 2026

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s visit comes as Gulfood records its largest expansion to date, bringing together more than 8,500 exhibitors from around 195 countries and showcasing over 1.5 million food and beverage products across the sector’s value chain. The scale of participation reinforces Gulfood’s established role as a global platform connecting producers, markets, and innovators, and a key meeting point within the international food ecosystem and supply chain. The exhibition runs until 30 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre, alongside its parallel programme at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai.