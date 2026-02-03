GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets with GCC Secretary General

The meeting explored coordinated Gulf action and deeper integration across key sectors

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets with GCC Secretary General

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), during the first day of the World Governments Summit 2026, which commenced today and runs for three days under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

The meeting explored avenues for coordinated Gulf action and the strengthening of integration across economic, development, and government sectors, in line with the visions and directives of GCC leaders. The meeting emphasised the importance of boosting the region’s preparedness for future shifts while enhancing its ability to transform challenges into sustainable development opportunities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing the framework of Gulf cooperation, strengthening institutional partnerships among GCC states, and promoting the exchange of government best practices. Through these concerted efforts, the UAE seeks to enhance government performance, optimise service delivery, and achieve further progress and prosperity for Gulf societies.

Jasem Al Budaiwi expressed his appreciation for the crucial role of the UAE in strengthening the Gulf cooperation framework, a reflection of the visionary leadership that places regional integration at the core of its strategic priorities.

He also commended the UAE’s efforts in organising the World Governments Summit, underscoring its role as a leading global platform for enhancing international cooperation and generating a positive impact on societies and the future of government work.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and more than 150 governments. It also convenes more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, and over 700 chief executive officers of leading global institutions and companies, in addition to more than 6,250 attendees.

Related Topics:
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New appointments reinforce Dubai’s commitment to judicial excellence and investor trust.

Sheikh Mohammed swears in three new DIFC Courts judges

1m read
Lieutenant General Al Marr

Lieutenant Al Marri on leadership and success

2m read
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chairs the Dubai Media Council meeting and approves the launch of Dubai+, a new family-oriented digital media platform.

Dubai launches family-focused digital platform Dubai+

3m read
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours Gulfood 2026

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours Gulfood 2026

2m read