UAE President receives Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE Leaders discuss national initiatives at Qasr Al Shati meeting

WAM
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Shati, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged warm fraternal conversations and discussed a number of issues related to national affairs and matters of interest to citizens. They also reviewed national initiatives aimed at advancing the UAE’s development priorities and supporting its ongoing journey of prosperity and global competitiveness, guided by a forward-looking vision for a more advanced and thriving future for its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

