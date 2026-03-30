Abu Dhabi authority outlines steps to protect agriculture after storms

Farmers advised to drain water and inspect irrigation systems after rains
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has urged farmers and livestock breeders to follow precautionary measures to protect crops and animals following the recent period of unstable weather.
The authority said the guidance focuses on steps to be taken immediately after rainfall and strong winds subside, including draining excess water from cultivated areas and irrigating crops to wash away accumulated salts. Farmers were also advised to carefully manage fertiliser use to compensate for potential nutrient loss without overuse that could harm plants.
ADAFSA also stressed the importance of inspecting irrigation networks and repairing any damage caused by the weather, as well as creating drainage channels to prevent stagnant water that could lead to pests and plant diseases.
For farms connected to shared irrigation networks, the authority called on operators to check the integrity of water supply lines and storage tanks and to report any damage through the Abu Dhabi Government contact centre hotline (800555) to ensure uninterrupted water supply.
To prevent crop diseases, the authority recommended spraying crops with copper-based compounds and treating fruit trees with calcium-based solutions after rainfall to reduce the risk of fungal infections. It also advised delaying harvesting activities, particularly for vegetables, until crops are fully dry.
The authority said the measures aim to safeguard agricultural productivity and animal health while reducing the impact of recent weather conditions on the emirate’s food production sector.