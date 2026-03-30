Abu Dhabi maintains 83 bridges, tunnels and nearly 1 million sqm of roads after weather conditions

Officials said these upgrades support smoother traffic flow
Abu Dhabi City Municipality has carried out wide maintenance works across key infrastructure following recent weather conditions, including servicing 83 bridges and tunnels and upgrading close to one million square metres of roads.
According to the municipality’s 2025 annual report, the works form part of ongoing efforts to maintain the efficiency of road networks and improve safety standards across the emirate.
The municipality said maintenance covered 83 vehicle and pedestrian bridges and tunnels across different areas, as part of a regular plan to ensure infrastructure remains safe and reliable.
Road works included the installation of 33,921 square metres of paving tiles for sidewalks and walkways, along with 1,003,068 square metres of asphalt to improve road surfaces.
Officials said these upgrades support smoother traffic flow and enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians.
In addition, 10,281 metres of traffic barriers were installed at key locations to reduce risks and improve overall road safety.
The report also highlighted works carried out on public lighting systems. A total of 3,155 lighting fixtures and 2,049 electrical cables were serviced, while 5,515 lighting poles were replaced.
Maintenance also covered 6,380 control panels to ensure proper operation of lighting systems across the city.
Routine works extended to 40,078 lighting poles in different areas, helping maintain visibility and safety on roads and in public spaces.
Authorities said these efforts reflect the scale of work being done to maintain high-quality infrastructure and support the emirate’s ongoing development.
Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued a set of guidelines to help farmers and livestock breeders protect their production following the recent weather.
The authority advised farmers to remove excess water from fields and carry out irrigation to clean crops and reduce salt build-up. It also stressed checking irrigation systems and repairing any damage to avoid water stagnation, which can lead to pests and diseases.
Farm owners using shared irrigation networks were urged to inspect pipelines and storage tanks, and report any issues through official channels.
To protect crops, ADAFSA recommended using suitable treatments to prevent fungal infections and delaying harvesting until crops are fully dry.
Farmers were also advised to inspect root crops and remove any damaged produce.
For livestock, the authority called for cleaning farms, removing standing water and drying barn floors. It also suggested improving feed quality for a short period and providing vitamins to support animal health.
ADAFSA encouraged farmers and livestock owners to seek advice from agricultural centres and veterinary clinics when needed.
Authorities said these steps are aimed at reducing the impact of weather conditions and ensuring the continued safety of agricultural production across the emirate.