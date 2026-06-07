The second, more serious crash occurs at another signalled intersection under traffic camera surveillance. Vehicles are moving normally through the junction, with a large orange tanker truck proceeding with the right of way while a white sedan waits at a red light. Seconds later, the sedan enters the intersection despite the red signal, directly into the path of the truck. The tanker driver has virtually no time to react and crashes into the side of the sedan with significant force, spinning it across the intersection. Debris is scattered across the roadway as the truck continues forward before coming to a controlled stop.