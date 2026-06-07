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Road safety alert: Seconds of distraction cause crashes in Sharjah

Real CCTV footage captures two serious intersection crashes caused by distraction

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Sharjah Police footage shows a vehicle moments before a serious crash at an intersection.
Sharjah Police footage shows a vehicle moments before a serious crash at an intersection.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: A split second of distraction behind the wheel can have devastating consequences, Sharjah Police have warned in a road safety awareness video featuring real-life traffic incidents captured by the emirate’s advanced surveillance cameras.

The video, released as part of ongoing efforts to promote safer driving habits, highlights how a brief lapse in attention can lead to serious crashes, injuries and loss of life.

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The first incident captured in the video takes place at a busy signalled intersection where a white sedan is stopped at a red light near the junction, alongside a dark-coloured vehicle. As traffic begins to move, one driver disregards the red signal and enters the intersection without properly checking the traffic light or surrounding vehicles. The result is a near-disaster, the vehicle loses control, veers sharply across multiple lanes, leaves visible tyre marks, and skids sideways as dust rises from the road. The driver struggles to regain control, narrowly avoiding other motorists before bringing the vehicle to a stop.

The second, more serious crash occurs at another signalled intersection under traffic camera surveillance. Vehicles are moving normally through the junction, with a large orange tanker truck proceeding with the right of way while a white sedan waits at a red light. Seconds later, the sedan enters the intersection despite the red signal, directly into the path of the truck. The tanker driver has virtually no time to react and crashes into the side of the sedan with significant force, spinning it across the intersection. Debris is scattered across the roadway as the truck continues forward before coming to a controlled stop.

The collision underscores how a single moment of inattention and failure to obey traffic signals can lead to a severe crash, especially when a light vehicle crosses the path of a heavy truck at a busy junction.

Sharjah Police said the footage highlights the dangers of distracted driving and ignoring traffic signals, stressing that even a quick lapse in attention can escalate into a serious accident at busy intersections.

A call to responsibility

Police urged motorists to remain fully attentive while driving, obey traffic signals and avoid any behaviour that could divert their attention from the road, stressing that road safety begins with responsible driving.

“Focusing while driving is a responsibility. Being distracted from the road can lead to grave consequences,” a Sharjah Police officer said.

Strict penalties

To curb accidents caused by distracted driving, authorities continue to strictly enforce federal traffic laws. Drivers caught using a mobile phone while driving or engaging in other distracting activities face a fine of Dh800 and four black points on their licence.

Police said such penalties are essential to ensuring the safety of all road users and reducing preventable crashes.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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Related Topics:
crimetraffic finesUAE traffic finesSharjahtransportSharjah Police

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