Leave the scene of an accident, face strict penalties: Sharjah Police

In a new awareness campaign, police stressed that all traffic accidents, regardless of their severity, must be reported. Officials said failing to stop after a minor collision, such as a scratch or a low-speed impact, is classified as a hit-and-run violation.

Under traffic regulations, a motorist who leaves the scene of a minor accident faces a Dh500 fine and eight black points on their traffic record. The vehicle is also impounded for seven days, with release fees that can reach up to Dh5,000. Police noted that repeated violations and accumulated black points could lead to the suspension of a driving licence.

As part of the campaign, Sharjah Police released an awareness video showing how minor accidents can occur in confined spaces such as parking lots and narrow streets. The footage highlights how quickly a simple incident can escalate into a legal case when a driver chooses to leave the scene.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.