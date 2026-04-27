Leave the scene of an accident, face strict penalties: Sharjah Police

Even minor accidents can lead to fines up to Dh5,000, black points and vehicle impoundment
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have warned motorists that leaving the scene of an accident — even a minor one — is a punishable offence that can carry significant financial and legal consequences.
In a new awareness campaign, police stressed that all traffic accidents, regardless of their severity, must be reported. Officials said failing to stop after a minor collision, such as a scratch or a low-speed impact, is classified as a hit-and-run violation.
The warning comes as authorities seek to correct a common misconception among drivers who believe that minor incidents in parking areas or residential neighbourhoods do not require reporting.
Under traffic regulations, a motorist who leaves the scene of a minor accident faces a Dh500 fine and eight black points on their traffic record. The vehicle is also impounded for seven days, with release fees that can reach up to Dh5,000. Police noted that repeated violations and accumulated black points could lead to the suspension of a driving licence.
As part of the campaign, Sharjah Police released an awareness video showing how minor accidents can occur in confined spaces such as parking lots and narrow streets. The footage highlights how quickly a simple incident can escalate into a legal case when a driver chooses to leave the scene.
Police urged motorists to remain at the site of any accident, check on those involved, and report the incident through official channels, including the police app or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases.
Authorities emphasised that prompt reporting not only ensures a smooth resolution but also protects drivers from heavier penalties that far outweigh the consequences of the initial accident.